NDTV Gadgets360.com

10GB or More RAM to Become Mainstream for Flagship Android Phones This Year: Report

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
10GB or More RAM to Become Mainstream for Flagship Android Phones This Year: Report

The likes of Oneplus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Nubia had released phones with 10GB RAM in 2018

Highlights

  • AI integration is said to be one of reasons behind RAM upgrades
  • Mobile DRAM chip demand is said to remain sluggish despite upgrades
  • Lenovo had launched a phone with 12GB of RAM last year

Continuing with the trend of stuffing more and more RAM in their phones, Android smartphone makers are expected to include 10GB or more RAM in their flagship devices this year, a report claimed citing industry sources. Although 10GB or 12GB RAM is no longer a novelty for the smartphone companies, it will go mainstream in 2019, with pretty much all major smartphone players putting the extra memory in their devices. Even though 5G remains the talk of the town, the specifications upgrades are still said to be a strategy for the smartphone makers.

According to a report by Taiwanese industry-focused publication Digitimes, the Android-based smartphones will see a number of core component upgrades this year with RAM upgrades being one of the key changes. The publication is citing unnamed industry sources, which claim that 10GB or more RAM in the flagship smartphone models will become commonplace in 2019, something we had started to see last year. Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and Nubia had introduced at least one smartphone each that had 10GB of RAM on-board, whereas Lenovo came out with its Z5 Pro GT sporting a massive 12GB of RAM.

“The sources believe that 10GB RAM will be the mainstream spec for flagship smartphones released by the Android camp this year, with several players promoting their flagship models with more than 10GB of RAM,” Digitimes wrote.

The report adds that one of the reasons why phone companies are adding more RAM in their devices is the inclusion of new features like artificial intelligence integration in a bid of differentiate. These features need more RAM to offer a good user experience.

Despite increased amount of RAM in flagship Android phones, the overall demand for mobile DRAM chips is unlikely to see a significant improvement, Digitimes noted quoting sources, who believe that smartphone replacement demand is expected to remain stagnant before the 5G rollout.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RAM, Xiaomi, Vivo, ZTE, Lenovo
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Wireless Reverse Charging, 4,100mAh Battery
10GB or More RAM to Become Mainstream for Flagship Android Phones This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  4. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  5. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  9. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  10. Moto G7 Family’s Full Specifications Leaked, Spotted in Photos and Renders
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.