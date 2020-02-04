Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production

Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production

Redmi Head Lu Weibing says that the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology will offer multiple protections for motherboard, battery, and charger to prevent any mishaps.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 19:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production

Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo tech is expected to launch this year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo tech is expected to launch this year
  • Xiaomi’s 100W solution requires an ultra-high voltage charging scheme
  • The company has tested the solution in various charging scenarios as well

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has now revealed more details about its 100W fast charging technology. Xiaomi had unveiled this technology last year, and it claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes. At that time, the company had said that a Redmi phone would first integrate this technology. Apart from this, little else was known back then, but fresh details have been shared by Weibing. He also states that the 100W Super Charge technology has reached early stages of production.

Weibing took to Weibo to detail a bit more about the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology and the challenges related to fast charging. He said that ideally with faster charging, the battery capacity loss is greater. With 100W fast charging, the battery capacity about 20 percent less than that of a 30W PD fast charge. This means, a 5,000mAh battery becomes a 4,000mAh battery. Without detailing much about the technology architecture, he says Xiaomi's solution requires an ultra-high voltage charging scheme. The other challenge that the company tried to address is not only technical accessibility, but also long and sustainable charging requirements.

The 100W Super Charge Turbo technology, Weibing reveals, will offer multiple protections for motherboard, battery, and charge to prevent any mishaps. Furthermore, the company has also considered different charging scenarios like wired charging, wireless charging, and even charger compatibility for its 100W fast charging solution.

He adds, “However, the power consumption of 5G mobile phones as a whole is still much larger than 4G, especially in the scenario of full coverage of 5G networks, the power consumption is very fast. The contradiction and balance between fast charge and battery capacity is the focus of everyone's consideration.” Weibing also asked users whether they would prefer a 4,000mAh battery with 100W Super Charge Turbo technology or a 5,000mAh battery with 30W PD fast charge technology. He didn't reveal the exact launch timeline for the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology, but said that it has reached early stages of production.

A report from last year claimed that a phone with 100W fast charging will be launched in 2020, so we hope that Xiaomi reveals at least one phone this year with the fast charging technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Paytm Rolls Out All-in-One Payment Gateway, Android-Based POS for Small and Medium Enterprises
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display

Related Stories

Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  2. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Review
  8. Google Photos Bug Resulted in Video Archives Being Shared With Strangers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Charging With Air Cooling Tech
  2. YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals
  3. Coronavirus: Millions in China Banish Blues With Online Games, Video Apps
  4. iQoo 3 Live Images Tip Hole-Punch Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display
  6. Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production
  7. Mi Super Sale 2020: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  8. Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  9. Paytm Rolls Out All-in-One Payment Gateway, Android-Based POS for Small and Medium Enterprises
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.