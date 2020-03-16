Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank With Up to 18W Charging Support Launched in India

10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank price in India is set at Rs. 2,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank With Up to 18W Charging Support Launched in India

The new Mi Wireless Power Bank has a non-skid surface for a convenient wireless charging experience

Highlights
  • 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank is available through Mi.com
  • The wireless power bank comes with USB Type-C input port
  • Mi Wireless Power Bank comes with Qi certification

Xiaomi India on Monday launched the 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank that supports up to 10W fast wireless charging. The new Qi-certified power bank also supports two-way fast charging as well as up to 18W wired charging. Further, it comes with USB Type-C input. Xiaomi notably doesn't have a smartphone model in India that supports wireless charging. However, the company does have its Mi 10 and Mi 9 smartphones in the global markets with wireless charging support that are likely to debut in the country soon. The new power bank, in fact, would set the stage for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro that both were launched in China last month and are set to debut globally on March 27.

10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank price in India

The 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank price in India is set at Rs. 2,499. The power bank is initially available for purchase through Mi.com. Nevertheless, the historical records of the company suggests that it would soon go on sale through some e-commerce sites in the country as well.

10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank specifications, features

Xiaomi has provided 10W fast wireless charging support on its 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank that is based on universal Qi standard. The power bank offers up to 7.5W wireless charging on compatible iPhone models in addition to 10W wireless charging for Android devices. Alongside providing wireless charging, the 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank has up to 18W fast wired charging support. There is also support for charging two mobile devices simultaneously.

mi wireless power bank image 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank

10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank can charge two devices simultaneously

 

The 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank comes with a USB Type-C input that also supports 18W fast charging. The power bank has a non-skid wireless charging support that lets you easily put your glass back-featured smartphone. Further, the company claims that it has used a 12-layer advanced chip protection that shields devices against issues such as overheating, over current, and short circuits. The power bank also detects metal foreign objects.

If you're looking for a handy option to charge your MacBook or other computing devices, the 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank isn't something made for you since it doesn't support Power Delivery (PD).

That being said, the Mi 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank measures 147.9x70.7x16.6mm and weighs 230 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank price in India, 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank specifications, 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank, Mi Wireless Power Bank, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
New Special Ops Trailer Introduces the RAW Team in Hunt for Terrorist in Neeraj Pandey’s Hotstar Series
Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank With Up to 18W Charging Support Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone Debuts in India
  2. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  6. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  7. Coronavirus: Indian Firms Struggling to Deal With Work From Home Scenario
  8. Realme 6 Pro Review
  9. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data Launched
  10. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank With Up to 18W Charging Support Launched in India
  2. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New Special Ops Trailer Introduces the RAW Team in Hunt for Terrorist in Neeraj Pandey’s Hotstar Series
  4. Space Agencies Scramble to Protect Astronauts From Coronavirus
  5. Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 Sale Kicks Off From March 19: All the Top Offers Revealed So Far
  6. Redmi Note 9S With Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display to Launch on March 23, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Google Spotted Preparing Emergency Calling Details for Nest Aware
  8. NASA Says Mars Rover 'Perseverance' on Schedule Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Ladies Up Trailer: In Netflix’s New All-Women Special, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh Dive Into Divorce, Casual Sex
  10. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone Price in India Revealed: Highlights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.