Amazon's smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced Tenor) came to India in September last year and has since launched its affordable range of phones including the 10.or G, 10.or E, and 10.or D in the country. As per a new teaser shared by the brand on its social media accounts and a landing page that has appeared on Amazon.in, 10.or is launching its latest smartphone in India on August 22, the same day the Poco F1 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are expected to make their way to the Indian market. Let's have a look at what the trailer reveals about 10.or's new handset.

A landing page on with a 'Notify Me' button is already live on Amazon.in suggesting that "The next is here". 10.or India took to its official Twitter account on Thursday to tease the launch of the upcoming smartphone.

"We know you've been waiting for what's next and it's finally here! Stay tuned for the full reveal on 22 August. Get ready for a new smartphone experience Created By Us, #DefinedByYou!" said the tweet. Both the Amazon landing page tweet contain a video thay reveals the 10.or smartphone will sport a 5.45-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 - it's expected to have a possible resolution of 720x1440 pixels. The 10.or phone will most likely run stock Android out-of-the-box, much like the company's other offerings. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in, as has been the case with previous 10.or handsets.

None of the other specifications or features are mentioned in the teaser or landing page, and users will have to wait till next week to find out more about the smartphone including pricing and availability details.

To recall, the 10.or D was launched in India in December last year. The phone is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and Rs. 5,999 for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Earlier this month, the 10.or D received an upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo with the June security patch.

