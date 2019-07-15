Technology News
10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

10.or G2 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

Updated: 15 July 2019 15:32 IST
10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

10.or G2 sports a huge 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • 10.or G2 is being offered in two colour options
  • The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC
  • 10.or G2 houses a dual-rear camera setup

The 10.or G2 is now up for grabs in India. Both the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the phone can be purchased via Amazon.in. The release of the 10.or G2 coincides with the start of the Amazon Prime Day sale. To recall, the smartphone was launched in the country in late last month. Apart from having two RAM variants, the smartphone comes in two colour options as well - Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue. The key highlights of the 10.or G2 include dual-rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

10.or G2 price in India, sale offers

10.or G2 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM variant is currently retailing for Rs. 14,599. The phone is available for purchase through amazon.in.

Prime members purchasing this smartphone using their HDFC Bank cards are entitled to receive an instant discount of 10 percent. Additionally, there's an exchange offer, that will earn you up to Rs. 8,050 if you give your old handset. Furthermore, there is no cost EMI options using debit and credit cards available as well.

As we mentioned earlier, the 10.or G2 was launched in the country late last month and the company revealed the smartphone's price last week.

10.or G2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or G2 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS IPS display with 2.5D curved gorilla glass protection on top and a pixel density of 403 ppi. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Storage capacity has been set at 64GB, but it is expandable to up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and it is available in two colour options; Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue.

In terms of cameras, there's a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There's a 12-megapixel camera with LED flash at the front to take care of selfie needs.

Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
