10.or G2 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Announced in India; Limited Edition Model to Be Available Starting July 15

10.or G2 limited edition model will come in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 18:37 IST
The limited edition of 10.or G2 will go on sale starting July 15 exclusively for Amazon Prime members

Highlights
  • 10.or G2 comes in two RAM variants
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC
  • Amazon.in will host its sale starting midnight July 15

10.or G2 has been launched in India with dual rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The new 10.or phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge or 11 hours of gaming while on-the-go. Specifically for Prime Day 2019, Amazon.in is bringing a limited edition 10.or G2 that will go on sale in the country starting midnight on July 15. The handset has been manufactured by Chinese OEM Wingtech as a part of the Crafted for Amazon programme.

10.or G2 India sale details

The 10.or G2 price in India hasn't been revealed yet. However, Amazon India has announced that the limited edition 10.or G2 will debut on during the Prime Day 2019 sale exclusively for Prime members. The phone will go on sale starting midnight on July 15.

Moreover, the limited edition 10.or G2 will come in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options and have two memory variants with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options.

10.or G2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or G2 runs Android and features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU as well as 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off From July 15: Here's What to Expect

For photos and videos, the 10.or G2 sports the dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Also, the phone flaunts a 12-megapixel selfie camera with a flash module at the front.

The 10.or G2 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging support.

10.or G2

Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Google Appears to Have Leveraged Android Dominance: Competition Commission of India
6GB RAM
