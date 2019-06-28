10.or G2 has been launched in India with dual rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The new 10.or phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge or 11 hours of gaming while on-the-go. Specifically for Prime Day 2019, Amazon.in is bringing a limited edition 10.or G2 that will go on sale in the country starting midnight on July 15. The handset has been manufactured by Chinese OEM Wingtech as a part of the Crafted for Amazon programme.

10.or G2 India sale details

The 10.or G2 price in India hasn't been revealed yet. However, Amazon India has announced that the limited edition 10.or G2 will debut on during the Prime Day 2019 sale exclusively for Prime members. The phone will go on sale starting midnight on July 15.

Moreover, the limited edition 10.or G2 will come in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options and have two memory variants with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options.

10.or G2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or G2 runs Android and features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU as well as 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the 10.or G2 sports the dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Also, the phone flaunts a 12-megapixel selfie camera with a flash module at the front.

The 10.or G2 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging support.

