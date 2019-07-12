Technology News
10.or G2 Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale

10.or G2 price starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM model comes at Rs. 14,599.

Updated: 12 July 2019 16:47 IST
10.or G2 Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale

10.or G2 will go on sale in India starting July 15

Highlights
  • 10.or G2 was announced in India late last month
  • HDFC Bank customers will receive 10 percent instant discount on 10.or G2
  • The phone comes in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colours

10.or G2 price in India has been revealed. The limited edition of 10.or G2 that was announced late last month will be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale from July 15. The online marketplace will sell two distinct variants of the 10.or G2 with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. Also, there will be various launch offers to attract customers. Key highlights of the 10.or G2 include a full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery.

10.or G2 price in India

The 10.or G2 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 14,599.

As we mentioned, the special edition 10.or G2 will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2019 from July 15. The phone will be available for purchase in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options.

Customers purchasing the 10.or G2 during the Prime Day are entitled to receive 10 percent instant discount while using HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Also, Amazon will offer no-cost EMI on credit and debit cards of various banks and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The customers will also receive up to 1,100 cashback on food, travel, utility bills, and money transfers if they use any prepaid instrument for ordering the 10.or G2.

10.or G2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or G2 runs Android and features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the 10.or G2 has the dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Also, there is a 12-megapixel selfie camera with a flash module at the front.

The 10.or G2 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Lastly, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

10.or G2

10.or G2

Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
10.or G2 Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale
