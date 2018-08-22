10.or D2 will be launched in India today, as an Amazon-exclusive. The e-commerce site last week created a landing page for the launch, where the reveal will happen at 12pm IST, while 10.or's Twitter handle has also been tweeting out teasers. Thus far, not much has been revealed about the 10.or D2, beyond the fact that it will sport a 3,200mAh battery and that it will sport a display with an 18.9 aspect ratio. Other minor details were revealed, including the use of a Sony camera sensor.

To recall, 10.or (pronounced tenor) is a private label of the e-commerce giant, and entered the market back in September last year with the launch of the 10.or E. Since then, it has launched the 10.or G and 10.or D. The brand is part of the company's 'Crafted for Amazon' programme that offers products made in India and designed for the country.

Amazon has so far revealed that the 10.or D2 will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio - indicating that it will offer a resolution of 720x1440 pixels. Other details disclosed include the presence of a 3,200mAh battery, an unspecified Snapdragon processor, an Awinic sound system, and a Sony camera with beautify feature. It can also be expected to run stock Android, as the previous handsets in the series have. Further details can be expected to be revealed at the launch.

The 10.or D2 will succeed 10.or D, which was launched in India in December. Priced starting at Rs. 4,999, the smartphone this month received received an upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo with the June security patch.

