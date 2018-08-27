NDTV Gadgets360.com

10.or D2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today, for Amazon Prime Members

, 27 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
10.or D2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today, for Amazon Prime Members

10.or D2 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999

Highlights

  • 10.or D2 is the latest model by the Crafted for Amazon private label
  • It was launched in India last week, and is a budget offering
  • It will become available for non-Prime members on Tuesday, August 28

10.or D2 was launched in India last week, and today, it will go on sale for the first time in the country. Launched last year, 10.or (pronounced tenor) is an Amazon private label, under its Crafted for Amazon initiative. Like other smartphones from the brand, the 10.or D2 is is a budget offering, with prices starting from Rs. 6,999. On Monday, the smartphone will become exclusively available to buy for Amazon Prime members in a Prime Early Access sale at 12pm IST. It will become available for non-Prime members on Tuesday, August 28.

10.or D2 price in India, launch offers

10.or D2 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the base model featuring 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage and goes up to Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will be available in two colour models - Beyond Black and Glow Gold - from August 28.

Launch offers include 10 percent discount on Punjab National Bank credit and debit cards, 10 percent discount on IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards, up to Rs. 1,000 additional discount on exchange, Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, 95 percent off on Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 200, and no-cost EMIs. There is also 1-year additional warranty for Amazon Prime customers.

10.or D2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or D2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android UI. The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with Adreno 308 GPU. Additionally, the 10.or D2 comes in two variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the 10.or D2 comes with a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and single tone LED flash. It comes with features such as HDR, low light enhancement, Beautify, and Panaroma feature. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and single tone flash. It boasts of features such as Selfie Countdown, Beautify, and Face Detection.

10 or d2 back new gadgets 360 tenor

10.or D2, seen from behind

The 10.or D2 comes with two storage options - 16GB and 32GB, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2. The sensors onboard the handset are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

It is powered by a 3200mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 19 hours of talk time, 8 hours of 4G internet use, 10 hours of Wi-Fi use, 70 hours of MP3 playback time, and over 20 days of standby time. In terms of dimensions, the 10.or D2 measures 147.7x70.5x8.6mm and weighs 144 grams. The handset comes with IPX2 water-protection rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

10.or D2

10.or D2

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3200mAh
Further reading: 10.or, Amazon India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1 by Xiaomi, Nokia 6.1 Plus Launched in India, and More News This Week
10.or D2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today, for Amazon Prime Members
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Launched and More News This Week
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Receives Lift to Face Unlock and More via OTA Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  4. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Now Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo: Report
  5. Flipkart Superr Sale Offers Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  6. Microsoft Teams Gets New Features, Including Meeting Recording and More
  7. Honor 8X, 8X Max Launch Date Set for September 5
  8. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  9. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.