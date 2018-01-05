10.or D, the affordable smartphone that was launched under Amazon India's "Crafted for Amazon" programme last month, will go on sale in the country at 12pm IST on Friday. The smartphone will be available exclusively through Amazon.in. It will come in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage price at Rs. 4,999, and the other one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 5,999. The competitive price options make the 10.or D a strong contender against the Xiaomi Redmi 5A that was launched back in last November.

As for 10.or D launch offers, Amazon Prime members purchasing the 10.or D will receive an additional year warranty apart from the standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, customers on Jio network with the new 10.or D smartphone can avail cashback up to Rs. 1,500.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or D (Review) runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with a stock Android UI. It is also upgradeable to Android Oreo. However, the company hasn't provided any concrete details about the update. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

10.or D Review

The onboard storage on the 10.or D is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB) with a dedicated card slot. It is powered by a 3500mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life, 70 hours of MP3 playback time, 10 hours of Web browsing, or up to 25 hours of talk time. Also, the smartphone sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that is touted to unlock the screen in as little as 0.2 seconds. There is a Dirac speaker and basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Besides, the smartphone will come in Aim Gold and Beyond Black colour options.

