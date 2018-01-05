Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

10.or D to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Launch Offers Detailed

  hindi
05 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
10.or D to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Launch Offers Detailed

Highlights

  • 10.or D will go on sale at 12pm IST on Friday
  • Amazon India will offer two variants of 10.or D
  • Customers can avail a Jio cashback worth up to Rs. 1,500

10.or D, the affordable smartphone that was launched under Amazon India's "Crafted for Amazon" programme last month, will go on sale in the country at 12pm IST on Friday. The smartphone will be available exclusively through Amazon.in. It will come in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage price at Rs. 4,999, and the other one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 5,999. The competitive price options make the 10.or D a strong contender against the Xiaomi Redmi 5A that was launched back in last November.

As for 10.or D launch offers, Amazon Prime members purchasing the 10.or D will receive an additional year warranty apart from the standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, customers on Jio network with the new 10.or D smartphone can avail cashback up to Rs. 1,500.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or D (Review) runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with a stock Android UI. It is also upgradeable to Android Oreo. However, the company hasn't provided any concrete details about the update. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

10.or D Review

The onboard storage on the 10.or D is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB) with a dedicated card slot. It is powered by a 3500mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life, 70 hours of MP3 playback time, 10 hours of Web browsing, or up to 25 hours of talk time. Also, the smartphone sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that is touted to unlock the screen in as little as 0.2 seconds. There is a Dirac speaker and basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Besides, the smartphone will come in Aim Gold and Beyond Black colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

10.or D

10.or D

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Good battery life
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Mediocre cameras
  • No ambient light sensor
  • Feels plasticky
Read detailed 10.or D review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Further reading: 10.or D, 10.or D Price, 10.or D Price in India, 10.or D Specifications, Amazon, Amazon India, Android, Crafted for Amazon, India, Mobiles
Apple TV 4K vs 4K Blu-Ray: What's the Best Way to Enjoy 4K HDR Content in India?
10.or D to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Launch Offers Detailed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale Day 2: The Best Deals You Can Get
  2. All iPhones, iPads Exposed to Chip Flaw That Could Leak User Data
  3. Airtel Offers Cashback on Select Samsung Smartphones
  4. Beware: This Android Malware Can Steal Your Banking OTP
  5. Idea Offers Rs. 93 Plan with ‘Unlimited’ Calls, 1GB Data
  6. WhatsApp Says 20 Billion Messages Sent on New Year's Eve in India
  7. New Flaws Discovered in CPUs Put Virtually All Computers, Phones at Risk
  8. Redmi Note 5 Price, Specifications Leaked; Q2 2018 Launch Expected
  9. How to Link Aadhaar Number, Mobile Phone Using IVR for Re-Verification
  10. Honor View 10 Price in India Revealed Ahead of First Sale on January 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.