Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

10.or D Budget Smartphone Launched in India Under 'Crafted for Amazon' Programme: Price, Specifications

 
20 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
10.or D Budget Smartphone Launched in India Under 'Crafted for Amazon' Programme: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Crafted for Amazon products are made in India
  • The 10.or D will go on sale on January 5
  • 10.or D price in India starts at Rs. 4,999

10.or D has been launched in India, following teasers from earlier this week. Part of the company's 10.or (pronounced tenor) private label for smartphones, the launch of the 10.or D follows the launch of the 10.or E and 10.or G in September. The 10.or E and 10.or G were developed in partnership with Huaqin Technology, while the 10.or D has been developed in partnership with Longcheer. The smartphone is part of the company's Crafted for Amazon programme, which features products that have been made in India, and designed for India.

10.or D price in India

10.or D price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the base model featuring 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage, and goes up to Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale at 12pm IST on January 5, and registrations for the first sale have already opened. At these price points, the smartphone competes with the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 5A. No launch offers have been announced for now. However, Amazon Prime buyers of the smartphone will get additional one-year warranty from the company.

10.or D vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications compared

Amazon India has tied up with B2X for after sales service for the 10.or D, and says there are 32 service centres in India at the moment. As for the Crafted for Amazon programme, a company spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that it "seeks to look for selection gaps and introduce more products to cater to local customer demand." The 10.or D will ship with a bunch of Amazon apps preloaded that can be accessed via the single sign-in method after booting the phone for the first time.

10.or D specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) 10.or D runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with a stock Android UI - the company says an Android Oreo update will also be released, but has not provided a timeline for this. The 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch HD display, and it is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera complete with autofocus and an LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

tenor 10 or d box gadgets 360 tenor

The 10.or D has inbuilt storage options of 16GB or 32GB, both of which are expandable via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. It is powered by a 3500mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 2 days of battery life, 70 hours of MP3 playback time, 10 hours of Web browsing, and up to 25 hours of talk time, as per Amazon.

Amazon says the fingerprint scanner on the 10.or D, placed on the rear panel, can unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. The company is also touting the presence of a Dirac speaker on the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

10.or D

10.or D

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Further reading: 10.or D, 10.or D Price, 10.or D Price in India, 10.or D Specifications, Amazon, Amazon India, Android, Crafted for Amazon, Mobiles
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Zanco Tiny T1 Claimed to Be the World’s Smallest Mobile Phone
10.or D Budget Smartphone Launched in India Under 'Crafted for Amazon' Programme: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Reboxed Gadgets
TRENDING
  1. Google Chrome Installer Listed on Microsoft Store, Removed Hours Later
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. Xiaomi Sale Day 1 Has Offers on Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1, Mi A1, and More
  4. Meet the 'World's Smallest Mobile Phone'
  5. Vodafone, Itel Launch 4G VoLTE Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 1,590
  6. Nokia 9 Specifications Leaked via US FCC Site
  7. Moto G5S, G5S Plus Price in India Temporarily Slashed on Amazon
  8. Apple Slows Down Old iPhones With Weak Batteries, Geekbench Data Suggests
  9. Nokia 6 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo Beta Update
  10. 10.or D Launched by Amazon India at Rs. 4,999: What You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.