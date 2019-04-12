Best Mobiles Under Rs. 15,000 That Offer Excellent Battery Backup

Smartphones nowadays are getting facelifts with notches, pop-up camera modules, and in-display fingerprint sensors. But there is one major point of concern among customers — battery life. No matter how fast the processor your phone includes or how bright is its display, the most important thing that everyone wants is that the battery that should last at least a day on a single charge, if not more. Some premium, high-end offerings are touted to deliver top-notch battery life, but if you're looking for a phone with the best battery backup under Rs. 15,000 price category, this piece should be a must-read for you.

We tested a large number of smartphones under sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket over the past several weeks. And from our testing, we were able to get some of the most prominent offerings from Asus, Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi — namely Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme U1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M20, and Samsung Galaxy M30 — which offered excellent battery life in our tests, which means they were easy to pick for this list of phones with the best battery backup under Rs. 15,000.

As for how we assess battery life to come up with this list of phones with best battery backup, we put smartphones through a video loop test, and also use them in the real world to see what kind of battery backup you can expect with typical usage. In our video loop test, we play an HD video (H.264, MPEG AAC, 720p) in a loop, non-stop using a certain third-party video player app with the screen on 50 percent brightness and with background activity (mobile data and Wi-Fi) disabled. In our usage test, we run a few benchmarks, take some photos, use navigation on Google Maps, play games, and are active on WhatsApp — just like an average user would.

All these phones are found to deliver great battery backup, and none of these phones received a battery rating less than 9 in our reviews. In addition to that, all of them have an overall rating of 8 or higher, which means they are solid all-around options as well. Let's take a look at each one of them to help you pick phone under Rs. 15,000 with great battery backup the one most suited to your requirements.

Phones with best battery backup under Rs. 15,000

Phone under Rs. 15,000 Overall rating (out of 10) Battery rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 8 9 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M20 8 9 Rs. 12,990 Redmi Note 7 Pro 9 9 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M30 8 9 Rs. 14,990 Realme U1 8 9 Rs. 13,499 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 9 9 Rs. 12,499

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Among other models, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (Review) has surpassed the competition with its long-lasting battery. The phone packs a giant 5,000mAh battery that helped it go on for 17 hours and 58 minutes in our HD video loop test. It also delivered fair results in our usage test, making it one of the picks in our list of phones with best battery backup under Rs. 15,000.

In addition to its massive battery, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers a 6.26-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Asus brought the ZenFone Max Pro M2 with Android 8.1 Oreo, though it recently received an update to Android Pie. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a dual rear camera setup, consists of a 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor along with an f/1.8 lens paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash on the front.

Asus has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. Besides, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M20

For customers seeking a Samsung model, the Galaxy M20 (Review) also comes to our list of phones under Rs. 15,000 with the best battery life. At the time of our review, we received decent results from its 5,000mAh battery. The phone also comes bundled with a 15W charger to enable fast charging. Moreover, in our HD video loop test, the phone lasted for 12 hours and 53 minutes.

Apart from the large battery, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has many other attractions. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top. It also has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M20 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with sporting an f/1.9 lens, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, though the phone also has a face unlock feature.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,990.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

If the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 doesn't match your preferences, the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) isn't likely to disappoint you with its list of attractive features and affordable price variants. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that we found delivered great results in the real world, making it an easy pick in our list of phones with best battery backup under Rs. 15,000. In our HD video loop test, the phone lasted for 19 hours and 23 minutes. It also includes Google's Adaptive Battery feature and supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. However, the phone comes bundled with a standard 10W charger.

Aside from the attractive battery experience, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies, the phone flaunts a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

For storing content, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.10mm and weighs 186 grams.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Alongside the Galaxy M20, Samsung also has the Galaxy M30 (Review) as one of the best battery life phones under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket. In our review, we found that the 5,000mAh battery of the Galaxy M30 performs its job in a comparable way. The phone resulted in 17 hours and four minutes in our HD video loop test. Also, it supports fast charging and comes bundled with a 15W charger.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 also has other key highlights to persuade you. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.5 and has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV). The phone also sports a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Samsung Galaxy M30 has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and has Face Unlock support.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India is set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,990.

Realme U1

Although many customers take battery capacity into consideration while buying a new smartphone, the Realme U1 (Review) is proving them wrong by offering fair enough performance even through its small, 3,500mAh battery. In our loop test, the phone ran the HD video non-stop for 15 hours and 56 minutes. We also noticed that it easily lasts for a full day on a single charge, making it one of the picks in our list of phones with best battery backup under Rs. 15,000.

In addition to its small yet long-hauling battery, the Realme U1 has other key aspects to influence your buying decision. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo though upgradable to Android Pie.

In the imaging department, the Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor at the front to handle selfies.

For storage, the Realme U1 has 32GB and 64GB options that both are expandable using a microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone has connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, it has a fingerprint sensor at the back and measures 157x74x8mm, along with 168 grams of weight.

The Realme U1 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options comes at Rs. 11,999. Realme also recently brought the Realme U1 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs. 10,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Thanks to its distinguished battery performance, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) has also been a part of our list of phones with best battery backup under Rs. 15,000. Asus brought the ZenFone Max Pro M2 as its successor, though. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, but in our HD video loop test, the results weren't as pleasing as the ZenFone Max Pro M2 when we reviewed the phone at launch, but it got better after a software update.

The massive battery isn't the only thing to consider. The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has up to 6GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The phone also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature. Besides, it measures 159x76x8.46mm and weighs 180 grams.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant comes at Rs. 10,499 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is retailing at Rs. 12,499.

