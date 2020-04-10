The list is thinner because of a recent GST price hike The Realme C3 is the best smartphone under Rs. 8000 You can get a powerful smartphone but camera performance isn't great

Good smartphones are no longer expensive, and affordable smartphones keep getting better. With multiple new launches, you have a number of great choices so that you won't have to break the bank for a competent device. If you have a strict budget and need to stay under Rs. 8,000, we can help you narrow down the options to help you find the best smartphone to suit your needs. We have compiled a list of phones priced under Rs. 8,000 in India, taking into account the new prices of these devices post the recent GST hike.

The smartphones we are recommending have gone through our tests, and only the ones which have scored better than average have made it to our list. So while some people might have a strict budget of Rs. 8,000 to spend on a smartphone, they can be assured that they are getting the best smartphone for their money. We have also mentioned a few phones currently priced under Rs. 7,000 to cover those on an even tighter budget. Here are your choices.

Best phones under 8,000

Phones under Rs. 8,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Realme C3 8 Rs. 7,499 Realme 3 8 Rs. 8,499 Redmi 8A/ 8A Dual 7 Rs. 6,999

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is the most recent smartphone on this list, and it impressed us when we reviewed it. Realme has opted for the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC to power the Realme C3, and this is a surprisingly strong choice for a budget smartphone. As a result, you get strong performance out of this device. That's not all, the battery is rated at 5,000mAh which helps this smartphone deliver very good battery life as well.

We liked the display on the Realme C3 and found the camera to be on par with some of the other smartphones in this price range. However, this device lacks a fingerprint scanner, which could be a deal-breaker for many people. If you can look past this omission, the Realme C3 is the smartphone to get on a budget.

The base variant of the Realme C3 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It was priced at Rs. 6,999 when launched, but the recent GST hike has led to an increase and so it now starts at Rs. 7,499 which is still very good value.

Realme 3

The second Realme smartphone in our list is a perfect example of a good mid-range smartphone becoming affordable. The Realme 3 is a relatively older device but thanks to price cuts, it now falls in this price range. The Realme 3 looks stylish and offers multiple colour options to choose from including a few colour gradients and a solid black option.

While the Realme 5 series replaced the Realme 3 series, this model 3 still offers very good value for its asking price. This smartphone has a 6.2-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It has a 4230mAh battery which delivers good battery life.

It packs in a dual-camera setup at the back and has a single selfie camera in the waterdrop notch at the front. The cameras take good enough shots in favourable lighting but we did notice a lack of detail overall. Low-light output is also decent thanks to the Nightscape mode which helps you take long-exposure shots

The Realme 3 is available in three variants, but only the base variant is priced within the sub Rs. 8,000 range. Do keep an eye on sales though, as the middle variant might also drop to this level occasionally.

Redmi 8A / Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A is the most affordable offering from Xiaomi in India. This is the successor to the popular Redmi 7A. We found the Redmi 8A to be well designed, and its build quality was better than what the competition offered at the time of its review. This phone packs in a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top.

Unlike some of the other smartphones at this price, the Redmi 8A sports a USB Type-C port. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC just like the Redmi 7A. Xiaomi sells two variants of the device, one with 2GB of RAM and the other with 3GB. Both have 32GB of storage which users can expand with a microSD card. It only packs a single camera at the back.

Redmi has bumped up the battery capacity on this smartphone and you get a 5,000mAh unit. There is support for 18W charging as well but you'll need to buy a fast charger separately. The price of the Redmi 8A has also gone up recently post the GST hike on smartphones. The base variant is now priced at Rs. 6,999 compared to the earlier price of Rs. 6,499. The top-end version of the Redmi 8A is now priced at Rs. 7,499 compared to the Rs. 6,999 price it had earlier. Both are still well within our budget.

The Redmi 8A Dual has a dual-camera setup at the back while the rest of the specifications remain identical to those of the Redmi 8A. Interestingly, the base variant is currently also priced at Rs. 6,999, while the higher one will cost Rs. 7,999 These are the most value-for-money smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 8,000 right now. The Redmi 8 (Review) was priced at Rs. 7,999 before the GST hike and was a strong contender on our list earlier, but it is now priced starting at Rs. 8,999 in India. If you can stretch your budget just a little bit, this model is worth considering.