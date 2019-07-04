Until just a few years ago, the affordable smartphone market in India was dominated by the local brands with phones offering not-so-great experience, but the situation is completely different now. Thanks to the entry to various Chinese and Taiwanese smartphone makers, the consumers no longer have to struggle to find a budget phone that can provide decent experience under Rs. 7,000. The likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, and Infinix currently sell a number of good phones in this price bracket.

In this article, we have compiled our top picks among the phones priced under Rs. 7,000. Like always, every smartphone listed below has gone through our rigorous review process. If you have a budget over Rs. 7,000, don't forget to check out our guides on best phones below Rs. 8,000, best phones under Rs. 10,000, and best phones under Rs. 15,000.

Here's a look at our top picks for best mobiles under Rs. 7,000.

Best mobile phones under 7,000 in India

Phones under Rs. 7,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Realme C2 7 Rs. 6,999 Asus ZenFone Max M1 7 Rs. 6,999 Redmi 6A 7 Rs. 6,499 Infinix Note 5 7 Rs. 6,999 Infinix Smart 3 Plus 7 Rs. 6,999

Realme C2

Realme C1 had long been a part of this guide and now Realme C2, the phone's successor to the C1, is making its way to the best phones under Rs. 7,000. The Realme C2 improves on its predecessor in a number of areas, including design, software, and performance. The smartphone is quite a looker and provides average performance. While we didn't notice any major performance issues in our review, the phone did show a hint of lag while pulling down the notification shade.

The battery life is the biggest strength of smartphone and the phone went on for 20 hours and 29 minutes in our HD video loop test. The presence of the new ColorOS 6 with Android 9 Pie is also a welcome sight. The phone's imaging capabilities is one area where Realme C2 disappoints.

In our review, we liked the photos we took with the Realme C2 in daylight, however the phone wasn't able to capture sufficient detail about objects at a distance. We also found that the Realme C2 wasn't consistent with getting the exposure right.

Realme sells three storage variants of the C2 – 2GB + 16GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 32GB – however, only the 2GB RAM variants are available under Rs. 7,000.

Asus ZenFone Max M1

Although Asus ZenFone Max M1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 in October last year, a recent price cut has made the smartphone significantly more affordable. This budget phone from Asus sports a design that may feel a bit dated to some as notches and hole-punch designs have become commonplace these days, but thanks to its decent overall performance and good battery life, the ZenFone Max M1 is a good option for anyone looking for buy a new smartphone under Rs. 7,000.

The smartphone packs an older processor in the form of Snapdragon 430, but that doesn't impact its real world performance. In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing lag-free experience. The one area where the phone does disappoint is the low-light imaging. While the Asus ZenFone Max M1 takes good photos in daylight, its camera struggles to capture decent quality shots in poor lighting.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 lasted for around 11 hours and 32 minutes in our HD video loop test, which isn't amazing, but it is decent for this price bracket.

Asus is selling just one storage variant of the phone in the country with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 6A

Although Redmi 6A is over nine months old, this budget Xiaomi smartphone is still a great option in this segment. It is a good-looking smartphone, which provides reasonable performance given its price. In our review, the phone did show some signs of lag, but it was not frustrating to use, for the most part. The Redmi 6A also offers excellent battery life and the phone lasted for 13 hours and 22 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The onboard camera is also decent, and it takes good photos with acceptable level of detail and vibrant colours. Like most smartphones in this budget, Redmi 6A also struggles in low-light situations. Among other issues, Redmi 6A buyers will be annoyed with the presence of bloatware and spammy notifications.

Xiaomi offers two variants of the smartphone in the country – 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB – and both of which are available under Rs. 7,000. It is important to note here that Xiaomi has just launched its Redmi 7A in India, starting at Rs. 5,999. We will be reviewing the smartphone in the coming days. So, if you can wait, Redmi 7A may turn out to be a great option for your budget.

Infinix Note 5

Another new addition to our top phones under Rs. 7,000 list, Infinix Note 5 is a slightly older smartphone, but it is still a good candidate in this price segment. The phone was launched starting at Rs. 9,999 back in August last year, but thanks to a recent price cut, the Infinix Note 5 is now available at Rs. 6,999 for the base variant. In our review, we found the Infinix phone to be capable of delivering a usable performance and the phone also provides decent battery life. Infinix Note 5 ran for 9 hours and 40 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The phone's display is another positive and is among the best screens that you will find in this budget. As the phone is based on the Android One platform, it comes with stock Android, which is helpful with the phone's performance. The onboard 12-megapixel primary shooter is average and the photos taken in daylight and good lighting conditions exhibited mixed results and the low-light photos lacked details.

Infinix offers two variants of the Infinix Note 5 in the country right now – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, however only the 3GB RAM variant is available in this price bracket.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

The Smart 3 Plus is another Infinix phone worth considering in this price segment, especially if the camera and battery life are two most important features for you. It is the only smartphone in this segment to house a triple rear camera setup, which allows the phone to take good photos. In our review, we found the daylight photos taken from the phone generally turned out good, especially close-up shots. Colours look natural and gradients were also captured with a good amount of detail. The presence of a low-light sensor helps in the night time photography but the photos include a lot of noise and graininess.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus' battery life is also good and the phone ran for 14 hours and 57 minutes in our HD video loop test. The general performance of the smartphone is, however, disappointing because of the limited around of RAM. We faced a lot of lag and stutters on the phone. It also struggled with heavy apps and games. The presence of bloatware is also issue with the smartphone.

Infinix only sells one variant of the Smart 3 Plus in the country with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Best mobile phones under 7,000 - bonus picks

Lenovo K9

If you can wait for the next promotion at your favourite e-retailer, Lenovo K9 is another smartphone that you can consider. While it is currently being sold starting at Rs. 7,999, it is often available at just Rs. 6,999 online. The phone packs an eye-catching design, though a little dated and it comes with clean user interface. Lenovo K9's performance is decent, but during our review, we did see some stuttering in heavy apps.

The smartphone's battery life is good and it lasted for 11 hours and 22 minutes in our HD video loop test. One area where the K9 struggles is its camera performance. We got mixed results from the phone's cameras and the colours on the captured photos were a bit dull and washed out.

Lenovo only offers one variant of the K9 – 3GB + 32GB in the country.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 is another smartphone that is often discounted to Rs. 6,999 as a part of various sales organised by the likes of Amazon and Flipkart. If you can find it under Rs. 7,000, it is a great smartphone, despite being launched in India in April 2018. In our Nokia 6.1 review, we found the smartphone to be packing exceptional build quality. The phone also impressed us with its performance and battery life. It handled everyday tasks with ease and didn't show any sluggishness with even heavy games. The Nokia 6.1 lasted for 11 hours and 45 minutes in our HD video loop test.

While the Nokia 6.1 captures good photos in decent lighting conditions, the camera performance takes a dip in low light situations. Shots taken after dark have a fair bit of noise and lack detail.

Nokia sells two variants of Nokia 6.1 in the country – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, however you will only find the 3GB RAM variant selling under Rs. 7,000 during the sales.