Thanks largely to the Chinese smartphone makers, Indian consumers have more choices than ever for smartphones in pretty much every price segment. The under Rs. 30,000 segment is also filled with interesting and powerful phones that can easily offer flagship-level features and specifications for the consumers who either can't spend more than Rs. 30,000 or are not willing to do so. While this segment doesn't see as many launches as sub Rs. 15,000 or sub-Rs. 10,000, it does get some good phones every couple of months.

To make your next smartphone purchase decision easier, we have compiled a list of our top picks under Rs. 30,000. For the sake of simplicity, we have only listed the phones priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. For phones priced below Rs. 25,000, check out our updated guide on best phones under Rs. 25,000. As always, every phone that we are recommending below has gone through our usual battery of tests and come out at the other end as a winner.

Phones under Rs. 30,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi K20 Pro 9 Rs. 27,999 Oppo Reno 2Z 8 Rs. 27,990 Samsung Galaxy A70 8 Rs. 26,990 Vivo V15 Pro 8 Rs. 26,990 Oppo R17 Pro 8 Rs. 29,990 Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) 8 Rs. 26,990

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi hasn't traditionally been very active in Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 price segment, mainly because, barring a couple of phones, the company hasn't traditionally released its flagship Mi-series phones in the country. However, after Poco F1 last year, and Redmi K20-series this year, Xiaomi is seriously upping its game in the segment. Redmi K20 Pro is a great smartphone if you are looking to buy a new phone under Rs. 30,000.

In our review, we found the Redmi K20 Pro to be capable of providing a lag free experience. The phone also packs notch-less AMOLED display that offers good viewing angles and is bright enough for outdoors. Battery life is another area where the Redmi K20 Pro really shines and can easily last through a day on a single charge. The phone ran for 19 hours and 26 minutes in our HD video loop test.

On the camera front, the photos taken from Redmi K20 Pro's primary camera in daylight conditions include good amount of detail. The images from the wide-angle shooter, however, appeared stretched at the edges. Lowlight shots also came out good but they did include fine grain.

Xiaomi offers two variant of the Redmi K20 Pro in the country, however only the 6GB + 128GB model is available in this price segment.

Oppo Reno 2Z

Oppo Reno 2Z is another good option for anyone planning to shell out under Rs. 30,000 for their next smartphone purchase. We weren't the huge fans of Oppo Reno 2Z pricing when the phone was introduced earlier this year, however thanks to a recent price cut, Reno 2Z has become a much easier phone to recommend.

In our review, Oppo Reno 2Z excelled on the performance front and we didn't notice any lag or shuttering. Multitasking is also a breeze. Oppo Reno 2Z also provides good battery life and it ran for 16 hours and 20 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The onboard quad camera setup is one of the highlights of the phone. It takes good daylight photos with accurate colour and ample of detail. The phone is also quick to lock focus. Lowlight photos also come out decent and without noise, however there is a lack of detail.

Oppo only offers a single 8GB + 256GB model of the Reno 2Z in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung has released some good Galaxy A-series phones this year and the Galaxy A70 is no different. The smartphone comes with a crisp display that offers nice colours and deep blacks. The Samsung Galaxy A70 handles every talks without issues and is decent for gaming as well. The phone also performs well on the battery front and ran for 18 hours and 49 minutes in our HD video loop test.

In our review, we noted that the Samsung phone takes sharp photos with good dynamic range. The Samsung Galaxy M70, however, struggles with harsh sunlight and photos taken outdoor on bright sunny days appeared a little muted and washed out. Samsung Galaxy A70 also falters in poor lighting situations and the lowlight photos had a lot of noise.

Samsung offers a single 6GB + 128GB model of the Galaxy A70 in the country.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro is another great option for the smartphone buyers in this price segment. The phone sports an eye-catching design that comes with an elegant finish. The Vivo smartphone comes with a good display that offers vibrant colours and deep blacks. The viewing angles are also great. Additionally, the audio output of the phone is its strong point.

In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing a decent experience. There was hardly any lag or shuttering during day-to-day usage. Vivo V15 Pro doesn't provide amazing battery life, but the phone packs enough juice to last through a day. It lasted 12 hours and 37 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The photos taken from Vivo V15 Pro in daylight turned out good with ample of detail and rich colours. Sharpness was especially impressive. The low-light images, however, exhibited grainy texture and have a considerable amount of noise.

Vivo offers two variants of the V15 Pro in the country – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB – and we will recommend going for the 8GB RAM variant.

Oppo R17 Pro

Although Oppo R17 Pro (Review) is over-a-year old, it is still a good option. The phone sports a flashy design, however there is a plain version for people who don't like funky finish. Oppo R17 Pro offers good day-to-day performance without any lag or shuttering. The battery life is another strong point for the smartphone. It comes with two 1850mAh batteries that are capable to easily last through a day. The phone went on for 14 hours and 18 minutes in our HD video loop test.

On the camera front, the Oppo R17 Pro takes decent photos with good amount of detail in daylight. The photos also have good colour reproduction. The phone also captured good photos in low-light situations. While the lowlight photos have noise under control, they do include fine grain.

Oppo offers a single 8GB + 128GB model of the R17 Pro in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Part of Samsung's 2018 Galaxy A-series, Galaxy A9 (2018) (Review) was the first smartphone with quad rear camera setup. Even though the market is now flooded with triple and quad rear camera smartphones, Galaxy A9 (2018) is a decent option if you are looking to spend around Rs. 30,000 for a new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A9 shines on the performance front and you will be hard pressed to find any situations where the phone isn't smooth. The onboard display is also vibrant and well suited for watching content. Further, the Samsung phone doesn't disappoint on the battery front and can last the whole day without requiring a charger. Samsung Galaxy A9 ran for 12 hour and 57 minutes in our HD video loop test.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone offer decent results, however the onboard zoom and wide-angle cameras aren't much use in low-light situations.

Samsung offers two variants of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in the country – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB – and we will recommend going for the 8GB RAM variant.