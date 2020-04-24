If you are buying a new smartphone, it is usually assumed that the more you are willing to spend, the better device you can get. However, that isn't always true, and if you have gone through our lists of recommended phones, you will be able to find at least one exception in every price range. Our sub-Rs. 20,000 price list mainly consists of devices that do everything just right and increasing your budget just a little will let you consider several options that do better. The sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphone segment in Indian isn't very crowded because there's so much value at lower prices, and every device in this price range isn't worth your money. We have compiled a list of the best phones you can buy under Rs. 25,000 to help you make the right choice.

Best phones under 25,000

Phones under Rs. 25,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi K20 9 Rs. 21,999 Vivo V17 8 Rs. 22,990 Samsung Galaxy A70 8 Rs. 24,299 Vivo V15 Pro 8 Rs. 21,099 Honor View 20 8 Rs. 23,990

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 is a well-designed smartphone, and is among the few recently launched devices available at this price level. The Redmi K20 shares the same design as the Redmi K20 Pro, with a glass back and a striking gradient pattern at the back. The front is dominated by a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and there is no notch to hinder content on this panel. It has a pop-up selfie camera which rises up from the top of the frame when required.

The Redmi K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. There are two variants of the device, with the base variant sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other one has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone does not have a microSD card slot for storage expansion, so you will have to choose the variant based on your requirement. It does offer very good performance, however newer devices in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price range can match it.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K20 with a triple camera setup at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. We noticed that camera performance was very good, and the cameras captured details very well. The wide-angle camera also has distortion correction. Low-light camera performance was underwhelming. Selfies were good, but the selfie camera mechanism is slow. This phone also has a 4,000mAh battery and delivers good battery life.

Vivo V17

The Vivo V17 is relatively recent compared to some of the other smartphones on this price list. It is well-designed and is offered in flashy colours. It sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There's a 4,500mAh battery and you get an 18W fast charger bundled in the box.

The V17 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC which isn't the most powerful hardware at this price. You will be able to buy other phones with the same kind of performance at around the Rs. 12,000 mark. Don't mistake this for the processor being underpowered though, because it is capable of running day-to-day tasks and games without any issues. Vivo has paired the processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Vivo offers a quad-camera setup on the V17 that delivers good results in favourable conditions. Daylight shots have good details and dynamic range. The wide-angle-camera offers a wider field of view but the colour tone is a little off and the output can be slightly warped towards the edges. The macro camera on the Vivo V17 does a very good job and you can take ultra-close-ups of objects. Low-light photography is decent and the Night mode helps get better shots. Low-light video, however, isn't great.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched by Samsung to make a mark in the budget flagship category. The Galaxy A70 has a premium design and sports a waterdrop notch at the front and a triple camera setup at the back. It has a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC which isn't the fastest processor we have seen at this price point.

Samsung offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable using a microSD card of up to 512GB. The Galaxy A70 has a 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. Photos taken with the Galaxy A70 in daylight turned out to be good. Close-ups also had good amounts of detail. Sadly, this phone misses out on OIS as well as EIS, which could be an issue when recording videos. Low-light shots were good but the camera doesn't offer a Night mode and instead relies on AI to try optimising settings.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is a good-looking smartphone and will definitely draw everyone's attention. It looks clean as it does not have a notch, like most budget smartphones do. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and can handle everyday tasks without breaking into a sweat. It can also handle gaming, but this phone does get a bit warm to the touch after playing for longer durations.

The Vivo V15 Pro delivered good battery life and we could get over a day of usage out of a full charge. It also fared well in our HD video loop test. The V15 Pro has a triple camera setup at the back. It takes good photos in daylight, with good details and adequate sharpness. In low-light, we found shots to be grainy and have considerable noise.

Vivo sells two variants of the V15 Pro, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while 128GB of storage remains the same.

Honor View 20

The Honor View 20 was launched in the first half of 2019 and has come down in price over time. It has a modern design and also features a hole-punch display. The Honor View 20 sports the Huawei Kirin 980 SoC, which is capable of delivering good performance. There are two variants of the Honor View 20, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

This phone has a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 40W charger bundled in the box. It also offers decent battery life and could go on for a day with our usage. The smartphone's performance is good, and it could tackle day-to-day tasks easily. The Honor View 20 takes good shots and its AI can recognise what the camera is pointed towards.