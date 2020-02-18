Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Honor all have models worth considering Rs. 8,000 will get you a smartphone with decent performance and features Camera quality is one potential stumbling block for affordable phones

If you're looking to buy a smartphone on a tight budget but are willing to pay just a little more for a few good features, you've come to the right place. This guide talks about the best phones that you can purchase right now for under Rs. 8,000. With some highly competitive new phones being launched, and some much-loved options from higher price brackets becoming more affordable over time, there are plenty of choices for you. You're sure to find something that suits your tastes in our list of the best mobile phones priced under Rs. 8,000.

As always, every phone that we are recommending here has gone through Gadgets 360's battery of tests, and we've chosen the highest scorers. Do note that the scores were assigned at the time of each phone's launch, and any changes in price since their launch need to be considered. For the best mobiles under Rs. 8,000 list, we are only talking about phones priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000. For the best phones under Rs. 7,000, you can check out our recently updated guide. Of course we also have plenty of options for those with different budget considerations, and you can find them all right here.

Best phones under 8000

Phones under Rs. 8,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi 8 7 Rs. 7,999 Realme 3 7 Rs. 7,999 Infinix S4 7 Rs. 7,999 Honor 10 Lite 8 Rs. 7,999

Redmi 8

The Redmi 8 is the successor to the Redmi 7 and isn't very powerful but has lots of value-added features. The Redmi 8's performance is decent enough for basic use. This is a very good-looking phone and you get lots of RAM and storage, as well as a USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging.

The display is fine, with decent colours and viewing angles. Battery life is also fine, but don't expect to play heavy games at high settings. Camera performance is acceptable, with photos taken in daylight coming out looking good, though we struggled a little at night in our Redmi 8 review.

Xiaomi currently lists only one configuration, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs. 7,999. The 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 8 does not appear to be available anymore.

Realme 3

Even though Realme has focussed quite a bit on its mid-range offerings off late with quad cameras or 64-megapixel sensors, the company hasn't ditched its budget portfolio. We have previously recommended the Realme 3i, which was launched in mid-2019, for our sub-Rs. Rs. 8,000 lists and now the slightly more feature-rich Realme 3 (Review) is available at this price level.

Realme 3 has a glossy rear with your choice of colour gradients or a plain black option. Despite being superseded by the Realme 5 series, the Realme 3 still offers decent specifications and performance with its MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and 4230mAh battery.

The rear dual cameras and front AI-enhanced camera take reasonably good shots in favourable conditions, but this phone did struggle with fine detail on subjects. Low-light photography benefits thanks to the Nightscape mode, but you'll have to stand still for several seconds to use it.

Like most Realme phones, battery life was quite good. However, the Realme 3 didn't do too well in our HD video loop test, lasting only 9 hours, 52 minutes.

Realme sells three variants of the Realme 3: 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 64GB. Only the base variant can usually be bought for under Rs. 8,000 but the middle variant does fall below Rs. 8,000 when this model goes on sale.

Infinix S4

Infinix S4 (Review) is one of only a few phones under Rs. 10,000 to have a triple rear camera setup. This along with its promise of long battery life are the phone's major highlights. The Infinix S4 managed to clock 17 hours and 35 minutes in our HD video loop test, which is pretty impressive.

The Infinix S4 takes good photos in daylight with correct focus and right exposure. Low-light performance, however, leaves a lot to be desired with photos lacking sharpness and full of grain. The wide-angle lens present as a part of the triple rear camera suffers from barrel distortion in the output.

The Infinix S4's overall performance is decent and the phone provides a lag-free experience, however it does take slightly longer to open large applications. Lastly, the phone look nice, particularly the Blue version.

Infinix offers this phone with in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 44GB variants, and the lower one finds a spot on this list of best smartphones under Rs. 8,000.

Honor 10 Lite

Although it's is a relatively old model, the Honor 10 Lite (Review) still holds up especially at this price level considering that the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage was launched at Rs. 11,999. You also get a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, Huawei Kirin 710SoC, 3,400mAh batery, a 13-megapixel rear camera with a depth sensor, and a 24-megapixel front camera.

Performance in day-to-day usage was fine in our review, though we evaluated a variant with more RAM. We were able to run PUBG Mobile at the medium graphics preset. We found the rear camera quick and easy to use but colours were oversaturated in daytime photos, and the so-called AI sometimes made shots look slightly weaker. Performance at night was also lacking.

You can now find the 3GB + 32GB version of the Honor 10 Lite selling for Rs. 7,999 online. The 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB versions are priced a lot higher and aren't as competitive.