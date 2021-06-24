The iQoo 7 Legend has an eye-catching design and powerful internals The Samsung S20 FE 5G represents very good value for money The Vivo X60 Pro has the best camera system for shooting videos

In the sub-Rs. 50,000 smartphone segment today, one can expect premium-grade components and features from the Android camp, and a couple of older iPhone models too. There are a number of Android smartphones with Qualcomm's top-shelf Snapdragon 888 SoC, and features such as an IP rating and wireless charging are things that you can expect as well. Cameras take a big leap forward too, and most the smartphones in this segment deliver above-average performance.

Our list below has phones from Samsung, Vivo, and OnePlus that are all priced starting above Rs. 40,000, and the slightly older but still very relevant Apple iPhone 11 which now sells within this bracket as well. You could also consider the higher-end variants of powerful smartphones that actually start at under Rs. 40,000 such as the Mi 11X Pro, iQoo 7 Legend, and OnePlus 9R. You can find a full list of such phones in our sub-Rs. 40,000 guide.

If you're wondering which phone you should upgrade to under Rs. 50,000, we've got you covered. Here's a list of some of the best smartphones to consider in this price segment.

Best phones under 50,000

Phones under Rs. 50,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 9 Rs. 47,999 Vivo X60 Pro 9 Rs. 49,990 OnePlus 9 9 Rs. 49,999 iPhone 11 9 Rs. 49,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a great balance of features, performance and cost, all backed by a dependable name in the smartphone space. It's basically a Galaxy S20 FE with a top-end 5G SoC, which is not a bad thing at all given how good the 4G version is. It's one of the only phones in this segment that offers a proper IP68 rating for water resistance, wireless charging, and a very good set of cameras including a 3X telephoto camera.

The display is vibrant and punchy, the design is contemporary, and the software is easily one of the best in the market right now. The only thing we wish was better is its charging speed. 25W fast charging isn't bad, but when others in the segment support up to 65W, it doesn't seem that quick in comparison.

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo's gimbal camera system was a big hit in the company's X50 series, and it has gotten even better in the latest X60 series. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced a little under Rs. 50,000, and has a slim body, with excellent build quality, a vivid 120Hz display, and solid overall performance. The gimbal camera system uses multi-axis sensor stabilisation, and is easily the highlight here since it makes it possible to shoot GoPro-quality stable videos. You don't get all the premium flourishes you might expect, such as an IP rating and wireless charging, but this is still the best option in this segment if you plan on shooting a lot of videos.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 didn't receive very favourable reviews when it launched because just like the OnePlus 8, the company decided to give it the step-brotherly treatment. However, despite its plastic body and lack of both wireless charging and an IP rating, it's still a dependable performer. Ergonomics are better than with the OnePlus 9 Pro due to its lighter and slimmer body. The ultra-wide camera captures sharp, distortion-free photos, and gaming performance is top-notch. If you don't want to spend on the 9 Pro but want something better than the 9R, the OnePlus 9 is not a bad choice.

iPhone 11

Apple's official starting price for the iPhone 11 is Rs. 54,900, but you can find it on online retailers for just under Rs. 50,000. This is just the base model, mind you, but it's an iPhone nonetheless and not a very old one either. The iPhone 11 introduced an ultra-wide camera to Apple's non-Pro models and features the powerful A13 Bionic SoC. Since this is an iPhone, you should expect to receive timely software updates for a few more years at least. The cameras are great, battery life is excellent, and it's available in a variety of colours.

Honourable mention

Asus ROG Phone 5

Our list usually involves phones that we've tested and rated, and even though our review of the Asus ROG Phone 5 is pending, we feel it deserves a mention in our list since we have spent considerable time with a non-retail unit. It's available starting at just under Rs. 50,000, and that's not a bad price for the kind of phone you get. Mobile gamers are the main target audience for the ROG Phone 5, and it boasts of a tricked-out cooling system, programmable shoulder buttons, and an impressively bright and speedy AMOLED display.

Even if you are not into gaming, there's potentially a lot to like. It has a massive 6,000mAh battery, excellent build quality, and what looks like a decent set of cameras. If you're someone who plays a lot of mobile games, then a phone like the ROG Phone 5 is worth checking out.