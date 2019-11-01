Unable to find a good phone under Rs. 15,000? Don't fret. Thanks to multiple new launches and price cuts, it may seem daunting to choose a smartphone in the increasingly crowded sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment. But we are here to help. We have compiled our top picks for the best phones under Rs. 15,000 and these includes some recent launches from Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi as well as some older phones from Honor, HMD Global, and Oppo.

As always, every phone that we are recommending below has gone through Gadgets 360's extensive suite of tests. For the best mobiles under Rs. 15,000, we are only choosing from the phones priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,0000. For phones priced under Rs. 10,000, read our updated guides on best phones under Rs. 10,000, best phones under Rs. 8,000, and best phones under Rs. 7,000.

Best phones under 15,000

Phones under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Realme 3 Pro 9 Rs. 13,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 8 Rs. 14,999 Nokia 7.1 8 Rs. 13,990 Realme 5 8 Rs. 12,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 8 Rs. 12,999 Realme 5 Pro 8 Rs. 14,999 Vivo Z1 Pro 8 Rs. 14,990 Samsung Galaxy M30s 8 Rs. 13,999 Oppo K1 8 Rs. 13,990 Honor 10 Lite 8 Rs. 13,999

Realme 3 Pro

Realme has released some really good smartphones this year and Realme 3 Pro is no different. This mid-range smartphone from Realme not only offers great battery life but also good performance. In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing solid performance. It is able to run heavy games with any hiccups and also handles multi-tasking very well.

The Realme 3 Pro captures good detail in daylight landscape shots, however the photos seem to lack some sharpness. Thankfully, you will only notice this lack of sharpness when you zoom-in all the way. Taking low-light photos is a big tricky with the phone as it tends of reduce the shutter speed considerably.

The Realme 3 Pro ran for 14 hours and 13 minutes in our HD video loop test, which is quite decent. Some people, however, will miss the lack of USB Type-C port on the smartphone.

Realme offers three storage variant of the Realme 3 Pro in the country – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. Only the 4GB RAM variant is priced under Rs. 15,000, however if you are able to score a 6GB RAM variant in your budget, we will recommend going for that.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's successor to the Redmi 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) is a great option for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 15,000. The phone offers a good performance without any lag or shutter, and it also provides decent battery backup. The 4,500mAh battery on the phone lasted about 14 hours in our HD video loop test.

Imaging capabilities is another area where Redmi Note 8 Pro shines. The photos taken with the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the daylight come out sharp and have good detail. Even in low-light situations the phone was able to capture decent amount of details. Redmi Note 8's display offers vivid output and is bright enough for outdoors.

Xiaomi offers three variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the country – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB – however, only the 6GB + 64GB variant is available in this price segment, and that makes it one of the best phones under Rs. 15,000.

Nokia 7.1

HMD Global's Nokia 7.1 (Review) is a relatively old smartphone but it is still a good option for anyone looking for the phone under Rs. 15,000, especially given it was launched at Rs. 19,999 and has since received multi price cuts. Nokia 7.1 features a great display with vivid colours and good viewing angles.

The phone's slightly dated Snapdragon 636 SoC doesn't impact its real-life performance and the Nokia 7.1 offers a smooth and consistent performance. The dual rear camera setup takes crisp and detailed shots with vivid colours. The low-light images taken with Nokia 7.1 also come out decent with good amount of detail and minimum noise.

Nokia 7.1 ran for 9 hours and 30 minutes in our HD video loop test, which is quite average but expected given the smaller 3060mAh battery include in the phone.

HMD Global offers a single 4GB RAM variant of the phone in the country.

Realme 5

Realme 5 is one of the latest additions to this list and a good option for anyone looking for buy a phone under Rs. 15,000. During our review, we generally had a good experience with the Realme 5. Even while playing heavy games, the phone performs without issues. The onboard 5,000mAh battery is a major highlight of the phone and it went on an impressive 22 hours and 31 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Realme 5 comes with four rear cameras, however the primary camera's performance didn't blow us away. The shots takes from the Realme 5 main camera lacked detail in distant objects. Low-light imaging is another area where the Realme 5 struggles, however the closeup and portrait shots taken from Realme 5 do look better than the competition.

Realme sells three variants of the Realme 5 in the country – 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and we recommend going for 4GB + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Redmi Note 7 Pro isn't the only Xiaomi smartphone that you can considering while buying a new under Rs. 15,000 phone. The Mi A3 is a good option, especially if you aren't a big fan of MIUI, as it is based on Google's Android One platform and runs on stock Android.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a premium design and good build quality, however the HD+ resolution won't be appreciated by everyone, even with an AMOLED display panel. The Mi A3 doesn't disappoint on the performance front as we didn't face any lag or shutters.

Like its predecessor, Mi A3 also offer good battery life and the phone ran for 16 hours and 21 minutes in our HD video loop test. Camera is another area where Mi A3 shines but it struggles on the HDR front. The photos taken in daylight have good detail and the phone is able to lock focus quite quickly. Low light images also come out good but you will need to to be patient.

Xiaomi offers two storage variants of the Mi A3 in the country – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – however only the 4GB RAM variant is available in this price segment.

Realme 5 Pro

A more powerful version of the Realme 5, the Realme 5 Pro is another Realme phone that finds a spot in this list of best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000. The Realme 5 Pro sports a premium design and feels good in hand. The phone's general performance didn't disappoint us in our review and the phone zips through day-to-day tasks without any issues.

The phone's battery didn't impress us as much as Realme 5 but it still offers decent backup. Realme 5 Pro lasted 12 hours and 41 minutes in our HD video loop test. On the camera front, Realme 5 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter that takes sharp photos with good colour balance in daylight. Wide-angle shooter is average and only useful for situations where you really need it.

Realme sells three variants of the Realme 5 Pro in the country – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB – however, only the 4GB RAM variant is available in the price segment.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro was the company's first online-only smartphone and it turned out to be a great phone to hype the company's online portfolio. The phone sports an eye-catching glossy design with a gradient finish. In our review, we found the Vivo phone to be packing enough power for everyday tasks and the phone didn't show any sign of lag or slowdowns, even with heavy games.

The Vivo Z1 Pro display is also sharp with great viewing angles. Battery life is another area where Vivo Z1 Pro shines and the phone went on for 18 hours and 32 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The smartphone's triple rear camera setup takes good photos and sample shots impressed us with their colours and detail. Low-light imaging performance of the phone is also good. The wide-angle pictures taken from Vivo Z1 Pro, however came out much less crisp and over-processed.

Vivo sells the Z1 Pro in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB – however, only the 4GB RAM variant is available in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung's Galaxy M-series came out as a pleasant surprise earlier this year and the lineup includes some pretty decent devices, including the Galaxy M30s. In our review, we found the phone to be packing a good display that provides a pleasant experience. The onboard Exynos 9611 SoC makes sure the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks with ease.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy M30s takes decent shots with average detail which drop even further when you switch to wide-angle. The low-light images taken from the smartphone lack detail and were grainy. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its 6,000mAh battery that easily lasts for two days on normal usage, making it one of the best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 in today's market. It lasted 18 hours and 11 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, however only the 4GB RAM variant is available in this price bracket.

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990, however thanks to multiple price cuts, it can be purchased way under Rs. 15,000, making it a great option for anyone looking to buy a smartphone in this price segments.

In our review, we didn't have any complaints over the performance of the Oppo K1,

including its ability to play heavy games. The phone's main camera is able to capture good detail in both close-up and landscape shots, however its low-light imaging experience is average. The presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor is another highlight for the phone as it is one of the few phones in this budget to offer this feature.

Oppo K1 lasted for 12 hours and 36 minutes in our HD video loop test that may not be amazing but is quite decent.

The company sells only one variant of Oppo K1 in the country with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Honor 10 Lite

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have emerged as leading smartphone brands over the last couple of years. The two brands don't have a massive presence in India but that hasn't stopped them from launching some good phones. Honor 10 Lite is one such smartphone, especially given the several price cuts that it has seen over the last few months, and it now finds a spot in the list of best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000.

Honor 10 Lite impressed us with its smooth performance in day-to-day usage, however the fingerprint sensor was a downer. It was slow to unlock the phone. The camera performance of the smartphone leave a little to be desired as the phone's AI mode seems to hamper the capture quality. The low-light camera performance is disappointing as the phone takes below-average photos in poor lighting situations.

The 3,400mAh battery in the Honor 10 Lite is a decent and it lasted 11 hours and 20 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Honor sells three storage variants of the Honor 10 Lite in the country – 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 64GB. All three variants can be purchased under Rs. 15,000. We will recommend going for either the 4GB or 6GB RAM variant.