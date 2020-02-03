Many great smartphones can be found for under Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market right now. Thanks to intense competition over the past few years, you can get features and capabilities at this price that would have been restricted to premium models not too long ago. Multiple new models have launched and we've seen price cuts on a few older ones recently, giving any potential buyer lots of options. The sub-Rs. 15,000 budget bracket is crowded but we are here to help. We have compiled our top picks for the best phones under Rs. 15,000, and these includes some recent launches from Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others.

As always, every phone that we are recommending has gone through Gadgets 360's extensive suite of tests. For the best mobiles under Rs. 15,000, we are only choosing from the phones priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,0000. For phones priced under Rs. 10,000, read our updated guides on best phones under Rs. 10,000 and best phones under Rs. 7,000.

Best phones under 15,000

Phones under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Realme 3 Pro 9 Rs. 12,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro 8 Rs. 14,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 8 Rs. 11,999 Realme 5 Pro 8 Rs. 12,999 Vivo Z1 Pro 8 Rs. 12,990 Samsung Galaxy M30s 8 Rs. 12,999 Oppo K1 8 Rs. 13,990 Vivo U20 8 Rs. 10,990

Realme 3 Pro

Realme has released some really good smartphones over the past year, and the Realme 3 Pro was one of them. This mid-range smartphone from Realme has been superseded by the Realme 5 series, but still offers good battery life and performance. In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing a good experience for day-to-day use. It is able to run heavy games without any hiccups and also handles multi-tasking very well.

The Realme 3 Pro captures good detail in daylight landscape shots, but photos lack some sharpness. Thankfully, you will only notice this when you zoom in all the way. Taking low-light photos is a big tricky with the phone as it tends of reduce the shutter speed considerably.

The Realme 3 Pro ran for 14 hours and 13 minutes in our HD video loop test, which is quite decent. Some people, however, will miss having a USB Type-C port on this smartphone.

Realme offers three storage variant of the Realme 3 Pro in the country – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. Prices have fallen since this phone launched and you can sometimes find all three variants within this budget when they're on sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) is a great option for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 15,000. This phone offers a good performance without any lag or stutter, and it also provides decent battery life. The 4,500mAh battery on the phone lasted about 14 hours in our HD video loop test.

Imaging is another area where the Redmi Note 8 Pro shines. The photos taken with this phone in the daylight come out sharp and have good detail. Even in low-light situations the phone was able to capture a decent amount of details. Redmi Note 8's display offers vivid output and is bright enough for use outdoors.

Xiaomi offers three variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Only the base 6GB + 64GB variant is available within this budget, but it's still one of the best phones under Rs. 15,000.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Redmi Note 7 Pro isn't the only Xiaomi smartphone that you can consider when deciding what to buy for under Rs. 15,000. The Mi A3 is also potentially a good option, especially if you aren't a big fan of MIUI, as it is based on Google's Android One platform and runs on stock Android.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a premium design and offers good build quality, but the HD+ screen resolution is a potential weakness, even though it's an AMOLED panel. The Mi A3 doesn't disappoint on the performance front though, and we didn't face any lag or shutters.

Like its predecessor, the Mi A3 also offers good battery life, and it ran for 16 hours and 21 minutes in our HD video loop test. The Mi A3's cameras are also a strong point, but it struggles on the HDR front. The photos we took in daylight had good detail and the phone was able to lock focus quite quickly. Low-light shots also came out good.

Xiaomi offers two variants of the Mi A3 – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Thanks to price cuts since launch, both fall within our Rs. 15,000 budget.

Realme 5 Pro

A more powerful version of the Realme 5, the Realme 5 Pro finds a spot in this list of best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000. The Realme 5 Pro sports a premium design and feels good in hand. The phone's general performance didn't disappoint us in our review and the phone zips through day-to-day tasks without any issues.

The phone's battery is decent, and it lasted 12 hours and 41 minutes in our HD video loop test. On the camera front, Realme 5 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary shooter that takes sharp photos with good colour balance in daylight. The wide-angle camera is average and should only be used in situations when you really need it.

Realme sells three variants of the Realme 5 Pro in the country – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The lower two variants are available in this price segment.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro was the company's first online-only smartphone and it turned out to be a great phone to hype the company's online portfolio. The phone sports an eye-catching glossy design with a gradient finish. In our review, we found the Vivo phone to be packing enough power for everyday tasks and the phone didn't show any sign of lag or slowdowns, even with heavy games.

The Vivo Z1 Pro's display is sharp and has great viewing angles. Battery life is another area where the Vivo Z1 Pro shines, and it went on for 18 hours and 32 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The smartphone's triple rear camera setup takes good photos, and our sample shots impressed us with their colours and detail. Low-light imaging performance was also good. Wide-angle pictures taken with the Vivo Z1 Pro, however, came out much less crisp and were over-processed.

Vivo sells the Z1 Pro in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB – and the lower two are available within this budget.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung's Galaxy M-series includes some pretty decent devices, such as the Galaxy M30s. In our review, we found the phone to be packing a good display. The Exynos 9611 SoC is capable of handling everyday tasks with ease.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy M30s takes decent shots with average detail but this drops when you switch to the wide-angle camera. Low-light images taken with the smartphone lacked detail and were grainy. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its 6,000mAh battery that easily lasts for two days of normal usage, making it one of the most interesting phones under Rs. 15,000 in today's market. It lasted 18 hours and 11 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, however only the 4GB RAM variant is available in this price bracket.

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990, but thanks to multiple price cuts, it can now be purchased for well under Rs. 15,000, making it a great option for anyone looking to buy a smartphone in this price segment.

In our review, we didn't have any complaints over the performance of the Oppo K1, and it was able to play heavy games. The phone's main camera can capture good detail in both close-up and landscape shots, however its low-light performance is average. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another highlight for the phone, as it is one of the few options in this budget to offer this feature.

Oppo K1 lasted for 12 hours and 36 minutes in our HD video loop test. That may not be amazing but it is still decent enough.

The company sells only one configuration of the Oppo K1 in the country, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Vivo U20

Vivo decided to get into the online-only game with a few new models in 2019, one of which was the Vivo U20 (Review). This is a relatively powerful offering at a surprisingly low price, and of course the company intends to hit Xiaomi and Realme where it hurts. The Vivo U20 offers a very capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, a 5000mAh battery, three rear cameras, and a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. It's a bit bulky and unwieldy. All the features you expect are there, but we would have liked a USB Type-C port rather than the Micro-USB port that Vivo still uses.

An 18W fast charger is included in the box. Vivo's FunTouch OS is customised heavily and we always say that we wish it wasn't so confusing for first-time users. All-round performance is good, as expected, and this phone will do well even for gaming. Battery life is also very good, but the cameras were relatively` disappointing.

You can only get this phone with 64GB of storage but there's a choice between 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and both options are available well within our budget.

Which is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.