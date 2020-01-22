  • Home
Realme 5i, Samsung Galaxy M20, and Redmi Note 8 feature in our top picks for best phones under Rs. 10,000.
Updated: 22 January 2020 17:45 IST
Realme 5i (above) is joined by Realme 5s and Realme U1 in our best phones under Rs. 10000 list
Realme and Xiaomi once again dominate the budget segment

Some of the models on the list are older ones that offer great value

We can expect to see many more competitive sub-Rs. 10,000 phones in 2020

The sub-Rs. 10,000 market has seen some of the trendiest smartphones launched recently. From the Samsung Galaxy M20 to the Realme 5i which was launched earlier this month, we have some great phones under Rs. 10,000. If you don't wish to spend over Rs. 10,000, these smartphones will still give you a reasonable all-round experience. In this article, we have compiled our top picks for best mobiles under Rs. 10,000 available on the market right now.

As always, every phone that we are recommending has gone through our usual battery of tests. For this guide, we have restricted ourselves to the phones priced above Rs. 7,000 and under Rs. 10,000. If you have a budget even lower than that, make sure to check out our most recent guide to the best phones under Rs. 7,000.

Best phones under 10000

Phone under Rs. 10,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended)
Realme 5i 8 Rs. 8,999
Realme 5s 8 Rs. 9,999
Samsung Galaxy M20 8 Rs. 9,999
Redmi Note 7S 8 Rs. 9,999
Realme U1 8 Rs. 8,999
Redmi Note 8 7 Rs. 9,999

Realme 5i

The latest entrant in this list, Realme 5i joins the 5 series of smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker. It looks nice, however, the size of the phone does make one-handed use quite cumbersome. It offers good performance with no issues in day-to-day performance.

Realme 5i just like its siblings has a quad-camera setup under Rs. 10,000, making it an interesting proposition. The primary shooter on the phone takes pleasing landscape photos, however they lack detail in distant objects. Wide-angle shots have less detail but provide a wider field of view. Close-ups shots are one area in which the Realme 5i does quite well. Low-light images had weak details.

Realme offers the 5i in one configuration only, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it is priced at Rs. 8,999.

 

 

Realme 5s

The Realme 5s was introduced as an improvement to the Realme 5 and gets an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera along with a new Crystal Red colour. The other cameras in the quad-camera setup remain the same. Realme has also kept the internals unchanged and the Realme 5s too is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

We found the Realme 5s to be chunky because of its big 5,000mAh battery. It managed to last for an impressive 27 hours and 16 minutes in our HD video loop test. Thanks to the upgraded camera, the Realme 5s managed to capture better details and had better dynamic range than the Realme 5. The Realme 5s saves oversampled 12-megapixel shots by default, but you do have the option to save 48-megapixel full-resolution shots. The Realme 5s managed slightly better low-light camera performance compared to the Realme 5i.

Realme offers the 5s in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB while the RAM remains unchanged at 4GB. Only the base variant priced at Rs. 9,999 qualifies for this list.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung began 2019 with a pretty aggressive approach and brought its India-first Galaxy M-series to target the online smartphone buyers. The strategy seems to have been pretty successful for the company, as most of the Galaxy M-series phones have found favour with not only reviewers but consumers as well. Samsung Galaxy M20 is no different.

Samsung Galaxy M20 offers a decent experience and we didn't have any trouble using the phone for day-to-day tasks. The phone's display is bright and crisp with good viewing angles. It, however disappoints on the camera front. The photos taken with Galaxy M20 didn't lacked realistic textures and finer details. On the positive side, all shots were all in focus and colours were fairly vibrant.

Samsung Galaxy M20 lasted 12 hours and 53 minutes in our HD video loop test, which isn't too bad, but we were even more impressed with the phone's real-life battery performance.

Samsung offers two variants of the Galaxy M20 – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB – however, only the 3GB RAM can be found under Rs. 10,000.

 

 

Redmi Note 7S

Released as a variant of the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7S brings the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor from the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 with rest of the innards from the India version of the same phone. In our review, we found the Redmi Note 7S to be a capable smartphone that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. As it keeps the same design as the other Redmi Note 7-series phones, the phone looks premium in hand, however, it is a fingerprint magnet.

The Redmi Note 7S also delivers good battery performance and it ran for 13 hours and 17 minutes in our HD video loop test. The dual camera setup on the back of the phone takes decent photos with good colour reproduction. The low-light imaging performance is also decent, however, we were able to spot fine grain in the captures.

Xiaomi sells two variants of the Redmi Note 7S in the country – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, and both are available for under Rs. 10,000 with great prices during the company's frequent promotions.

 

 

Realme U1

Even though Realme U1 is getting close to the one-year-anniversary of its India debut, the smartphone is still worth considering for anyone looking to buy a smartphone under Rs. 10,000. The phone impressed us in pretty much every aspect, except its cameras, which are also not a complete downer.

The smartphone's rear camera setup manages to take good photos under decent lighting conditions, however it struggles in poor lighting situations. The auto-focus is also not the quickest on the phone. The 25-megapixel selfie shooter that is one of the highlights of the phone captures detailed selfies with good colours, however, like the rear shooters, it also performs poorly in badly-lit situations.

Realme U1 manages to get through the day-to-day tasks without issue and even games perform great. Battery life is another positive for the phone and Realme U1 lasted 14 hours and 56 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Realme sells two variants of the U1 in the country now – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, however only the 3GB RAM variants can be purchased under Rs. 10,000.

 

 

Redmi Note 8

Part of Xiaomi's much touted Redmi Note 8-series, Redmi Note 8 is a decent option for anyone looking to buy a new phone under Rs. 10,000. While the phone doesn't sport an eye-catching design, Redmi Note 8 packs a crisp full-HD+ screen that is bright enough for outdoor use. It is also good for entertainment experience.

In our review, we found the Redmi Note 8 to be capable of providing a decent experience without any hiccups. The phone also offers a decent battery performance and it can easily get through the day. Redmi Note 8 lasted 13 hours and 10 minutes in our HD video loop test.

In terms of the cameras, Redmi Note 8 takes impressive photos and we were able to capture crisp and bright shots with very good detail. The low-light photos, on the other hand, turned out to be noisy and blotchy. Further, we had trouble with autofocus in poor lighting situations.

Xiaomi offers two variants of the Redmi Note 8 in the country – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – however, only the 4GB RAM variant is available in this price bracket.

 

 

Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
