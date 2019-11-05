The under Rs. 25,000 price segment includes some impressive smartphones that can even hold their own against much pricier devices. Even though we don't see much movement here as more and more smartphone makers are targeting either the flagship phones or more affordable phones, we have got some great new entrants in this list. To help you choose your next phone, here're our top picks for best phones under Rs. 25,000.

Like always, every phone that we have recommended has passed our stringent quality tests. To keep things simple, we have only selected phones priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. If you have a budget under Rs. 20,000, check out our updated guide on best phones under Rs. 20,000.

Best phones under 25,000

Phones under Rs. 25,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi K20 9 Rs. 21,999 Asus ZenFone 5Z 9 Rs. 21,999 Nokia 8.1 8 Rs. 21,999 Samsung Galaxy A50s 8 Rs. 22,999 Vivo V15 Pro 8 Rs. 21,990 Honor View 20 8 Rs. 23,990

Redmi K20

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has released some pretty impressive phones this year, from Redmi Note 7 Pro to Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi K20 is one such phone. It sports an attractive design that is eye-catching. The phone also packs a great Super AMOLED display that offers good viewing angles and punchy colours.

The Redmi K20 shines on the performance front and we didn't notice any lag or sluggishness during our review. Battery life is another aspect whether Redmi K20 really impressed us. It can easily get through the day and during our HD video loop test, the phone went on 25 hours and 17 minutes.

The photos taken from the Redmi K20 camera out crisp with a lot of detail. They had good dynamic range as well. However, the low-light images taken from the phone had a lot of noise and poor colour rendition.

You can buy two variants of the Redmi K20 – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – and you can go for either in this price bracket, depending on your storage requirements.

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus isn't the most popular smartphone maker around, but the company has been producing some really great phones off late. The Asus ZenFone 5Z is one such example. It was launched over a year ago and is still going strong. In our review, we found the smartphone to be a great performer and it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

The phone also provides decent battery life and it lasted 10 hours and 42 minutes in our HD video loop test. Additionally, Asus Zenfone 5Z takes good photos with plenty of detail in daylight. Even during low-light situations, the phone took decent shots with a good amount of detail and limited noise.

Asus is selling three variants of the ZenFone 5Z in the country – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. We will recommend going for the 8GB RAM variant.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 is nearing its first anniversary of launch in India but that hasn't stopped the phone from finding a place in our top picks for best phones under Rs. 25,000. When it was launched the Nokia 8.1 wasn't the best value-for-money phone, however over the last several months, it has received multiple price cuts that have made the phone more enticing.

In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing smooth performance, however Nokia 8.1 didn't impress us on the battery front. The phone ran for just 9 hours and 21 minutes in our HD video loop test. In terms of the imaging performance, the phone takes good photos, however the image quality is inconsistent. Still, several of the photos that we took with the phone during daylight came out with good detail and vibrant colours. The low-light images, on the other hand, had too much noise.

HMD Global sells two variants of the Nokia 8.1 – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – but we will recommend going for the 6GB RAM variant of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

One of the latest entrants in this list, Samsung Galaxy A50s (Review) sports a pretty basic design that doesn't stand out at all. Having said that the phone does offer decent performance without any lag or shutter. The company's One UI can use some optimisations on the Galaxy A50s though. The onboard 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is a delight and it offer punchy colours and is quite bright.

Samsung Galaxy A50s also provides solid battery life and the phone ran for 13 hours and 16 minutes in our HD video loop test. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Samsung phone takes great shots in good lighting situations with good texture and vibrant colours. However, the low light images taken from the phone didn't impress us. The phone also took time to focus and sometimes failed to do so at all.

Samsung sells two variants of the Galaxy A50s in the country – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB – however, we will recommend going for the 6GB RAM variant.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro is another good option for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 25,000. The smartphone sports an elegant and tasteful design that will certainly draw a few second glances. The phone's full-screen display looks gorgeous and provides an engrossing viewing experience. In our review, we found the phone to be a good performer and the onboard Snapdragon 675 SoC handles day-to-day tasks with ease.

The phone also provides decent battery life and can easily sail through the day. The phone lasted 12 hours and 37 minutes in our HD video loop test. In terms of the camera capabilities, the Vivo V15 Pro takes good photos in daylight with ample amount of detail and adequate sharpness. The low-light images, on the other hand, exhibit grainy texture and have a considerable amount of noise.

Vivo sells two variants of the V15 Pro in the country – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB – however, only the 6GB variant is available in this price segment.

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 (Review) was a pretty expensive phone when it was launched, however thanks to a number of price cuts that it has received over the last many months, the phone has become an attractive option for anyone looking to buy a phone under Rs. 25,000. It sports a modern design that feels comfortable in hand; however, it doesn't look premium.

The Honor View 20 is also a capable performer and the phone performs day-to-day talks without any lag or sluggishness. Additionally, there is ample amount of RAM onboard to ensure a good multitasking experience. It also offers decent battery life and ran for 12 hours and 31 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Moreover, the Honor phone takes good photos, especially with the phone's AI mode turned on, and the same is true for low-light images as well.

Honor View 20 can be purchased in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variant, however only the 6GB RAM variant is available in this price segment.