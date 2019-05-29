Affordable smartphones have come a long way in the recent years and are only getting better. You no longer have to lose out on performance or the latest features. There are obviously some caveats as the camera performance, especially low-light, often leaves a lot to be desired and multitasking is not a cakewalk in some cases on the budget phones. Still, if you are tight on budget, we have compiled a list of the best phones under Rs. 8,000 that you can buy right now.

As always, the phones listed below have gone through our rigorous testing process, and we haven't considered models that we haven't reviewed. Which is why the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi 7, for example, doesn't make this list, as we've tested the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone, which is a decent pick as well if you don't mind spending a bit more.

The Redmi 7 3GB RAM variant along with a number of other smartphones, including Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Nokia 6.1, has been included in our bonus picks for those readers, who can spend a bit more than their budget or are ready wait for a sale that will offer the phones at discounted price.

So without ado, here's a look at our top picks for best mobiles under Rs. 8,000.

Phone under Rs. 8,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Realme C2 7 Rs. 7,999 Infinix Smart Plus 3 7 Rs. 6,999 Realme C1 7 Rs. 7,499 Asus ZenFone Max M1 7 Rs. 6,999

Realme C2

Realme C2 is one of the newer entrants in the Indian market and a good option in this budget. The successor to Realme C1, which is also a part of this list, the Realme C2 sports an eye-catching design. The phone is made out of plastic but the diamond-cut pattern on the back gives it a premium look. Realme C2 also impressed us with its battery life, up-to-date software, and decent display. The phone lasted for 20 hours and 29 minutes in our HD video loop test.

The lack of a fingerprint sensor, below-average camera, and slightly underwhelming performance are some of pain points of the smartphone. Realme is offering two variants of the C2 in the country – 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB – however, we would suggest you go for 3GB RAM variant.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Infinix's brand new Smart 3 Plus is another attractive smartphone under Rs. 8,000. The smartphone sports an understated but premium look, although with a plastic body. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus also includes a decent screen and battery capable of lasting a whole day. In our HD video loop test, the phone ran for 14 hours and 57 minutes.

It is also the only smartphone in this price segment with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a special low-light sensor. Thanks to this setup, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus's imaging chops impressed us in our review, however the barebones camera app was a little frustrating to use. The limited 2GB of RAM also takes a toll on the phone's performance.

Infinix is selling just one model of the Smart 3 Plus in the country with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Realme C1

The oldest smartphone in this list, based on the release date, the Realme C1 is still a good option for anyone searching for a phone in this segment. The Realme C1 comes with nice and bright screen, and offers great battery life. It went on for a total of 20 hours and 23 minutes in our HD loop test.

The underwhelming cameras, lack of fingerprint sensor, sluggish performance were the biggest downers in our review of the phone. Also, the presence of just 2GB of RAM in two variants of the phone is a deterrent to a great multitasking experience.

Realme is selling three variants of the Realme C1 in the country – 2GB + 16GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 32GB – however only the 2GB RAM variants are available in this budget. If you can stretch your budget to Rs. 8,499, we will suggest going for the 3GB RAM version.

Asus ZenFone Max M1

Asus has released some great smartphones over the past year and while ZenFone Max M1 doesn't rank high among those phones, it is a good budget phone. Also, thanks for recent price cuts, it is more affordable than ever.

In our review, we found the phone to be capable of offering decent overall performance, even though the onboard processor is dated. Asus ZenFone Max M1's camera takes good photos in daylight, however low-light images leave a lot to be desired. The batter life of the phone is also good and it lasted for 11 hours and 32 minutes in our HD video loop test.

Asus is selling just one model of the ZenFone Max M1 in the country with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Best mobile phones under 8,000 — bonus picks

Phone Gadgets 360 Rating (out of 10) Nokia 6.1 8 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 9 Nokia 5.1 Plus 8 Redmi 7 8

Nokia 6.1

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India at a whopping Rs. 18,999 but is now available online at Rs. 6,999 for the some colours of the base variant. The smartphone lasted for 11 hours and 30 minutes in our video loop test, which is on the lower side but in terms of real-world use, the phone can go on for a full day on a single charge.

We praised the performance, build quality, and the software of the Nokia 6.1. It's a part of the Android One program, which guarantees software upgrades for at least two years. Poor camera performance in low light and an iffy fingerprint sensor were the biggest cons of this phone.

The Nokia 6.1 has a lot of features missing in sub-Rs. 8,000 phones such as a full-HD+ display, 3GB of RAM, and a guarantee of regular updates. The price of Nokia 6.1 varies wildly online but if you can find the base variant at Rs. 6,999, you should go for it.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs. 8,000 price segment. The only caveat is that its price in India keeps fluctuating quite a bit. In the past two weeks we've seen the Max Pro M1 available at Rs. 10,699 and Rs. 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In our review, we praised the ZenFone Max Pro M1 for its display, build quality, cameras, and value for money. The smartphone lasted 13 hours and 29 minutes in our video loop test, which is on the lower side for a phone with a 5,000mAh battery. However, this has improved in subsequent software updates. We found the camera app interface a bit awkward but otherwise we didn't have any major complaints with this smartphone.

If you can find the ZenFone Max Pro M1 under Rs. 8,000 you should definitely go for it. The combination of a powerful processor, a full HD+ display, 3GB RAM, and a big battery is excellent at this price.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of the Android One program like all other recently launched Nokia phones, which guarantees software updates. It's often available online at a shade above Rs. 8,000. We spotted it recently at Rs. 8,199 and if you can get it at that price, it's worth extending your budget slightly to get this phone.

In our review, we praised the build quality, looks, battery life, and overall performance of the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Poor low-light camera performance, a hybrid dual-SIM slot, and a heating issue when playing heavy games were its biggest cons. The smartphone lasted 14 hours and 36 minutes in our video loop test.

The base variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is worth buying and the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs a lot more than Rs. 8,000.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones in this price segment, however we can only recommend the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone, which retails at Rs. 8,999. If you are able to find it cheaper or extend your budget by Rs. 1,000, do go for Redmi 7.

Xiaomi has long been a leader in the budget smartphone segment but this year the company has completely upped its game with launches like Redmi Note 7 series, and the Redmi 7 is no different. Despite being introduced just over seven months after the Redmi 6 series in the country, Redmi 7 packs some important upgrades, including battery and a slightly improved processor.

In our Redmi 7 review, we found the phone to be an overall good performer, with decent camera performance, great battery life, and a nice display. The phone lasted a very impressive 17 hours and 9 minutes in our HD video loop test. MIUI advertisements remain one of key issues with all Xiaomi phones, and Redmi 7's on-board dual-camera setup was a little underwhelming in low-lighting conditions.