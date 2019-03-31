Looking to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000? We know it can be a terrifying task to identify the best mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 given the sheer amount of choice in the market these days. Pretty much every smartphone maker has flooded the stores with new and exciting mobile phones. The sub-20,000 price segment has something for everyone, ranging from a phone with flagship-grade specifications to a mobile with an in-display fingerprint sensor. You can also get phones with triple rear cameras as well as an all-rounder with stock Android in this budget.

Every single phone in our picks for best phones under Rs. 20,000 has gone through our extensive suite of tests. To keep things simple, we have only included phones that are priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. If you are looking for a smartphone priced below Rs. 15,000, don't forget to check out our updated guide to the best phones under Rs. 15,000.

So, without waiting any longer, here're the best mobile phones in India under Rs. 20,000.

Best phones under 20000

Phone under Rs. 20,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Poco F1 8 Rs. 19,999 Nokia 7.1 8 Rs. 19,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro 9 Rs. 16,999 Samsung Galaxy A50 8 Rs. 19,990 Oppo K1 8 Rs. 16,990 Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) 8 Rs. 18,990

Poco F1

Xiaomi is known for its value-for-money smartphones and the first smartphone from the company's sub-brand Poco, the Poco F1 (Review), took that mantra one step further by providing flagship-grade specifications in a price of a mid-range phone. The Poco F1 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, which was Qualcomm's flagship chip for 2018, offering an unmatched performance in this price bracket, making it a shoo-in for this list of best phones under Rs. 20,000.

In our review, we found the phone to be snappy, and it never showed any signs of a lag or stutter. As Xiaomi has included a special version of MIUI with dialled animations in the phone, the phone feels very fast. The Poco F1 also provides good battery life and will be able to even last two days for medium users.

In our HD video loop test, the Poco F1 went on for 17 hours and 5 minutes. The imaging experience is also decent with photos taken in daylight having good detail, however the phone struggles with low-light. It is able to keep the noise under control but the edges in the photos taken in poor lighting aren't well defined. Xiaomi's love for including advertisements in every phone is an issue on the Poco F1 as well.

Xiaomi offers three regular variants and two special editions of the phone in the country – 6GB of RAM + 64GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM + 128GB onboard storage, 8GB of RAM + 256GB onboard storage, 128GB Armoured edition, and 256GB Armoured edition. Only the 6GB variant of the phone, however, is part of this list of best phones under Rs. 20,000.

Nokia 7.1

The Nokia 7.1 (Review) may not be able to match the Poco F1 in terms of the specifications, but this Android One smartphone from HMD Global is an all-rounder. In our review, we found the phone to be packing a crisp and vivid HDR screen in a solid chassis. The phone's performance is quite smooth, and it easily handles all day-to-day tasks.

The presence of the stock Android also helps with the functioning of the smartphone. In terms of the camera capabilities, the Nokia 7.1 provides a decent performance. The low-images taken from the phone also come with a good amount of detail, however the phone does over-sharpen images at times, and colour reproduction is inconsistent. The battery backup of the phone is average.

HMD Global sells just one variant of the Nokia 7.1 – 4GB of RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage, which finds a place in this list of best mobiles under Rs. 20,000.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The latest entrant in the Redmi Note Series is arguably one of the most exciting phones released with the Redmi branding in the last couple of years. The Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) not only sports an elegant and premium design, the phone also comes with an impressive set of specifications, including the onboard Snapdragon 675 SoC. In our review, we found that the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a lot going for it. The phone excels in pretty much all the categories, except the software, which is marred by the presence of advertisements everywhere as well bloatware.

Xiaomi has launched two variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India — 4GB of RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB inbuilt storage. The company, however, doesn't seem to be selling the 6GB variant of the phone in the country right now, which would be a part of this list of best mobile phones under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50

In addition to introducing the India-first Galaxy M Series in the country, Samsung has refreshed its A Series with some interesting smartphones like the Galaxy A50 (Review). The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a pretty good mid-range smartphone with a great Super AMOLED screen in a nice-looking chassis and it finds a place in our list of best phones under Rs. 20,000.

In our review, we found the phone to be providing a pleasant experience with a decent day-to-day usage. The Galaxy A50's imaging performance is also good; however, the phone does tend to overexpose brightly lit parts of a frame. Low-light imaging is fine but nothing to boast about. There were ads in some Samsung apps and spammy notifications to deal with as well on the phone.

Samsung is selling two storage versions of the phone – 4GB of RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 6GB of RAM + 64GB onboard storage.

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 (Review) is the only smartphone in this price bracket that packs an in-display fingerprint sensor, however that is not the only highlight of this phone. The Oppo K1 also packs a crisp and vivid AMOLED screen and a gradient design. In our review, we found the phone to be capable of providing good performance, including smooth gaming. The Oppo K1 also offers great battery life and lasted for 12 hours and 36 minutes in our HD video loop test.

In terms of the imaging experience, the phone takes nice photos, however the textures weren't very detailed and distant objects in landscapes lacked good definition in the low-light images. Additionally, the phone is plagued by annoying spam from the preloaded apps.

Oppo has released a single storage variant of the phone in the country — 4GB of RAM + 64GB built-in storage, and it finds a place in our list of best phones under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung may have released the 2019 Galaxy A lineup in the country but the Galaxy A7 (2018) (Review) still continues to be a great option for anyone looking to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000. It was the first smartphone from Samsung to pack a triple camera setup on the back and while that setup has helped the phone's camera capabilities a bit, the low-light imaging performance remains a tough nut to crack.

The daylight photos come out decent on the phone, however you will notice a loss of detail in low-light images. The smartphone uses aggressive noise reduction, which leaves a watercolour effect on the output as well. In terms of the positives, the phone provides good battery life and features a vivid screen. In our HD video loop test, the Galaxy A7 (2018) managed to run for 15 hours and 40 minutes.

Samsung is selling two storage variants of the phone in the country — 4GB of RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB onboard storage.