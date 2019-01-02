Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 10,000

With dozens of affordable smartphone options available in the Indian market, it can be a daunting task as to which phone suits your needs best, and brings home the best value for the money you shell out. A considerable amount of demand is seen in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket, and OEMs have a gamut of offerings that bring premium design and specification elements on affordable smartphones as well. Many companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and even Asus focus largely on offering the best experience under Rs. 10,000 given the consumer interest in this price bracket.

As mentioned, there are many smartphones that are available in the market under the Rs. 10,000 price, but in this article we've complained a list of the best smartphones that Gadgets 360 has tested and put through the grind, We do not recommend phones that we haven't tested thoroughly ourselves. With that out of the way, here's the list of best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India right now.

Best phones under Rs. 10,000

Phone under Rs. 10,000 Gadgets 360 rating Realme 2 7/ 10 Asus ZenFone Max M2 7/ 10 Infinix Note 5 7/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Y2 7/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi 6 7/ 10 Lenovo K9 7/ 10 Honor 7C 7/ 10

Realme 2

A value for money option to consider under the Rs. 10,000 price bracket is the Realme 2 (Review) smartphone that launched in August, especially if you're looking for a phone with great battery life. It comes with features such as face unlock, rear fingerprint sensor, a juicy 4,230mAh battery, dual 4G VoLTE support, display notch, dual camera setup, and up to 4GB of RAM. Talking about the battery, in our HD video loop test, the phone managed to chug along for an incredible 17 hours and 30 minutes. It breezed through a day of moderate use, and still had about 40 to 50 percent left at the end.

On the flip side, the cameras are average, as you would expect from a phone in this price segment, the display is dim and reflective, and the fingerprint sensor is rather iffy.

The Realme 2 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,990 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Recently, its price was hiked to Rs. 9,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version of the Realme 2 is priced the same as the launch price at Rs. 10,990. The phone is available via Flipkart in Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and Diamond Blue colour options.

Asus ZenFone Max M2

The successor to Asus ZenFone Max M1, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 (Review) is a big step up from its predecessor and a competent budget Android phone. It comes with a decent design and build quality. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, which in our tests was capable of providing consistently good performance. The inclusion of stock Android also aids in the smooth functioning of the phone. Battery life is one area where the ZenFone Max M2 truly shines, but low-light camera performance emerged as a downer in our review.

Asus offers two variants of the ZenFone Max M2 – 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage at Rs. 9,999 and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage at Rs. 11,999.

Infinix Note 5

This smartphone was launched in August in India, and is part of the Android One programme - the first phone from Infinix to be a part of this initiative that's meant to provide a stock Android experience and timely updates. Key features of the Infinix Note 5 (Review) include a full-HD+ Full View display, a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, rear fingerprint sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. As part of the Android One program, the smartphone is entitled to two years of regular software and security updates. If this is something that you prefer, then the Infinix Note 5 can be given a consideration.

However, like many other phones in this list, the camera performance leaves something to be desired, and the fingerprint scanner is unreliable.

The Infinix Note 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 (MOP) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, while the 4GB RAM variant that has 64GB of onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 (MOP). The smartphone is sold on Flipkart in three colour options, including Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Review) sports a dual camera setup at the back, a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera, Face Unlock capabilities, and an 18:9 display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC (up to 2GHz), paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. It offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. In our review, we lauded the selfie camera in particular, as it can recognise more than one face and apply the necessary beautification enhancements. In dim environments, the selfie light springs into action to let you get a better shot.

However, the face recognition is slow and the lowlight camera performance is average.

Redmi Y2, launched in June, is priced in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model. The Redmi Y2 has been made available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options on available on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline stores.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 series was launched in India in September. The Redmi 6 sports AI-powered face unlock capabilities, supports dual VoLTE, dedicated microSD card slot, dual rear camera setup, and recently also received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update. In our review, we note that the smartphone has good hardware, and is a decent upgrade from its predecessor. But again, the low-light camera performance is sub-par and MIUI's bloat and ads are becoming a huge pain, so that's something to keep in mind.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 was launched in India for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. However, the company recently raised the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage price to Rs. 8,499, an effective increase of Rs. 500. As of now, the price of the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 6 remains unchanged at Rs. 9,499. The smartphone is sold via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Lenovo K9

Lenovo's K9 (Review) marks the return of Lenovo-branded smartphones in India after over a year. The company hadn't launched any new models between September 2017 and October 2018. The K9 is a decent smartphone with an attractive design. It also offers good performance and battery life for a budget device, however the dual-cameras present on the front and back are underwhelming.

Additionally, the hybrid dual-SIM tray maybe a disappointment for some. On the software front, the company has largely stuck with stock Android, barring odd tweaks here and there. The sole model of the Lenovo K9 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage can be grabbed for Rs. 8,999.

Honor 7C

The Honor 7C (Review) smartphone, launched in May, offers a metal body, a dual camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor at a reasonable price point. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and packs a 3,000mAh battery. You get a well-designed phone with decent build quality and face unlock that's quick and accurate. However, the cameras are average at best and the UI is bloated and at time, laggy.

The Honor 7C price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It is available exclusively via Amazon India in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants.

Other good options

In addition to the smartphones listed above, the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Realme U1 (3GB RAM version) are two phones that are worth considering, given both can be purchased for Rs. 10,999, a premium of just Rs. 1,000 over this price segment.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus (Review) is an Android One smartphone and comes with a glass design. It not only looks nice but can provide good performance. The presence of stock Android will help the phone in getting regular and timely software update. Also, despite the small 3,060mAh battery included in the device, the phone surprised us in our review. We were able to get a full day's worth of juice on a single charge. Like many budget Android phones, this Nokia struggles with low-light photography as well.

Likewise, the Realme U1 (Review) comes with modern design and powerful internals. The phone is capable of providing good performance and very good battery life. Also, the display is sharp and the U1 can take good photos in daylight, however the low-light performance is a problem.

