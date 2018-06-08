Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 Play were the two high-profile affordable smartphones that made their debut in India this week. Redmi Y2 is a rebranded version of the Redmi S2, and is being positioned as the best selfie phone in the affordable Redmi range. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Play was unveiled in April globally, and banks on its large battery and TurboPower fast-charging technology to lure buyers. Both the phones come with beautification features to improve photos in their respective native camera apps. Of course, both are priced under Rs. 15,000, which means they have tough competition to contend with. The obvious challenger is Redmi Note 5, which is among the most popular budget smartphones in the country. On the other hand is the Realme 1, a smartphone that undercuts all three models in pricing, while offering almost the same features, if not all. We take a look at the Moto G6 Play and Redmi Y2 price in India and specifications and compare them with those of Redmi Note 5 and Realme 1.

Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1 price in India

Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage option. The smartphone is available via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting June 12, and will arrive in Xiaomi's partner stores in a few weeks. As for launch offers, buyers with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards in the first sale will get Rs. 500 instant discount. Airtel subscribers will be given instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 too, along with up to 240GB complimentary data.

The Moto G6 Play price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 and is available in one variant - 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage. It comes in Fine Gold and Indigo Black colour variants and will be available through Flipkart as well as via Moto Hub stores. Customers using ICICI credit and debit cards on Flipkart will avail a discount of Rs. 1,000. Also, the handset will come with no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, additional Rs. 1,500 on an exchange, and an effective 25 percent discount on the Jio Rs. 198 plan. There is also an assured buyback offer of Rs. 5,100 on Flipkart. Further, the smartphone purchased using the Paytm Mall QR code at Moto Hub stores will offer a Rs. 1,200 worth of cashback that can be used on mobile recharges via Paytm.

Like its sibling, the Redmi Note 5 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the variant featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model comes at Rs. 11,999. The handset is available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home offline stores. It comes in four colour options, including Black, Lake Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.

The Realme 1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the top-model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 13,990. It comes in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red colour options. The handset comes bundled with a free case and a free screen protector.

Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and full screen gestures. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC (up to 2GHz), paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card - with a dedicated card slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Y2 sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25-micron pixel size and AI-based capabilities. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie Super Pixel sensor with features such as an LED selfie-light, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock capabilities. A 3080mAh battery with claimed "full-day" battery life powers the internals from underneath the hood. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB 2.0.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G6 Play runs Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The handset has a single, 13-megapixel rear camera along with an f/2.0 aperture on top and an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and an f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola has provided 32GB of inbuilt storage on the Moto G6 Play that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that sits under the Moto 'batwing' logo. Besides, the handset packs a 4000mAh battery that works with the TurboPower charger and measures 154.4x72.2x8.95mm.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), and EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash.

The Redmi Note 5 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options - both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review

In contrast, the dual-SIM Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options, alongside a dual-core AI-specific chip. On the back, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The smartphone also uses Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature to beautify shots using 296-point facial recognition. Additionally, it includes a Face Unlock feature that is claimed to unlock the screen in just 0.1 seconds. There are also AR stickers that work with both the front and rear camera sensors.

The Realme 1 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card through a dedicated card slot. On the connectivity front, there is dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3410mAh battery and measures 156x75.3x7.8mm.

Realme 1 Review

Is Oppo Realme 1 better than Redmi Note 5 Pro, Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.