Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, and the smartphone has already been unveiled earlier in Thailand. The smartphone is expected to be priced in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 price bracket, and it comes after the launch of the Redmi 6 series in India September. The most premium variant in the Redmi 6 series is the Redmi 6 Pro which sports a display notch, a dual camera system at the back, and a rear fingerprint scanner. In comparison, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a wider display notch to integrate dual front cameras, sports a dual camera setup at the back as well, and also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

We pit the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro against the Redmi 6 Pro to see which one fares better, at least on paper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is not yet official, but as it sports specifications similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we can expect it to be priced in the Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 price segment. In Thailand, the price is at THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. However, the smartphone is expected to launch in India in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The launch event is set for tomorrow, and we can expect to know all official pricing details then. The smartphone has been confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive, and it will go on sale on November 23.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Impressions

The Redmi 6 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999. It is sold via Amazon India and Mi.com, and Xiaomi has warned that these prices may be revised if the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box, but was recently upgraded to MIUI 10 Stable ROM in India. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to run on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a large 6.26-inch display while the Redmi 6 Pro sports a5.84-inch display. Both the phones sport a display notch, a 1080p resolution display, and come with 19:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, while the latter is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi 6 Pro comes in 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Both the phones offer expandable storage options via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 6 Pro support a hybrid dual SIM tray, while the Redmi 6 Pro offers a triple SIM tray with a dedicated slot for microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples

Both the phones offer a dual rear camera setup - with one 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor as well. While the Redmi 6 Pro offers PDAF, LED flash support, AI Portrait mode, and f/2.2 aperture, the Redmi Note 6 Pro offers dual pixel autofocus, single tone dual-LED flash, and more. At the front the Redmi 6 Pro has a single 5-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a dual front camera setup - with one 20-megapixel and another 2-megapixel sensor with AI features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Benchmark Scores

Both the smartphones offer a 4,000mAh battery, and the Redmi Note 6 Pro is slightly thinner than the Redmi 6 Pro at 8.26mm, while the other is at 8.75mm. The Redmi Note 6 Pro weighs 182 grams, while the Redmi 6 Pro weighs 178 grams. Both the devices support Face Unlock, Wi-Fi Direct, and headphone jack. The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, while the Redmi 6 Pro offers Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n.