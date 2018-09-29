Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the company’s latest affordable smartphone that has been launched in Thailand. Key highlights of the new Redmi Note 6 Pro include a 19:9 display with a notch up top, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual cameras at the back as well as the front, and AI-based camera functionality. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India back in February this year alongside its younger sibling, the Redmi Note 5. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first smartphone in the Indian market to sport the Snapdragon 636 SoC. Let’s find out the difference in price and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price is set at THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The phone will be sold in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options in Thailand from September 27. Other variants, if any, and their pricing have not been announced yet. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Colour options include Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold. It is available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi offline partners.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch. On the other hand, Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a tamer 18:9 aspect ratio. Both of these smartphones run custom MIUI ROMs on top of Android Oreo.

Both the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. While only a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been unveiled yet, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is sold in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage models. Storage on both phones is expectedly expandable via microSD cards.

Once again, a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup is common among the two smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, AI portrait 2.0, and 1.4-micron pixel size. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, sports a similar setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that has f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

As for the selfie cameras, the Redmi Note 6 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit, both paired with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 5 Pro only has a single selfie camera with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor, accompanied by an LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0 mode.

In terms of battery capacity, both of these smartphones get the same 4,000mAh unit. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a rating of 5V/2A or 10W, Xiaomi has not yet specified power output for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Both the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors and software-based face unlock capabilities.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 5 Pro also offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.