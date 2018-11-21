Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is set to launch in India on Thursday as the company's all-new smartphone in its Redmi lineup. It will arrive as a successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro that was unveiled in the country earlier this year. The upcoming model - Redmi Note 6 Pro - will bring a number of upgrades in terms of design and specifications. However, Xiaomi has introduced the most notable changes in the smartphone's camera setups - both at the front and back. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the company's first handset with four cameras. Gadgets 360 got to spend some time with the Redmi Note 6 Pro ahead of its launch and has already published the first impressions of the upcoming smartphone. Here's a look at some of the camera samples to provide you with a deeper look at the new smartphone's capabilities under different lighting conditions.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi has introduced dual front cameras in the Redmi Note 6 Pro for portrait selfies. The handset features a total of four cameras - two at the front and two at the back. At the rear end, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. For selfies, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also comes coupled with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock functionalities. Here are a few images captured on the smartphone's rear camera setup, under different lighting conditions.

Tap to see full-sized Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro camera samples

We are reserving our judgement about whether the extra front camera really improves the selfie capabilities of this phone, or whether there are any upgrades in the rear camera, for our full review. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our extensive review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, in which we will thoroughly test its cameras.

Notably, Xiaomi has not revealed the the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India yet. However, it is expected that the smartphone will be priced in the Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 price segment. We will know more details when Xiaomi unveils the handset on Thursday. Notably, it will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart on Friday. As for specifications, the Redmi Note 6 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10. It comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD 19:9 display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage options. Additionally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood and comes with support for 10W charging.