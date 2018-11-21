Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is all set to launch in India on Thursday, and the smartphone comes with dual front cameras, bigger and brighter display than the predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro, a P2i coating for protection against everyday spills and splashes, and MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Ahead of its launch, we take a look at the smartphone's benchmark scores to give you a fair idea on the smartphone's powerful innards. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available on Flipkart exclusively from November 23.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in Thailand in September, and is set to arrive in India tomorrow. Its price in India hasn't been announced yet, but with specifications similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we can expect it to be priced in the Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 price segment. In Thailand, the price is at THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration.

We put the Redmi Note 6 Pro through several benchmark apps, and it scored a total of 115,880 on AnTuTu. Its CPU score was 56,139, GPU score was 21,207, UX score was 31,245, and MEM score was 7,289. On Geekbench, the smartphone's single-core score was at 1,326, and multi-core score was at 4,866. On PCMark, the Redmi Note 6 Pro's work 2.0 performance score was 5,801. We also tested it on 3DMark, and its Sling Shot Extreme score was at 946, Sling Shot score was at 1,464, Ice Storm Extreme score was at Max, while the Ice Storm Unlimited score was at 19,806. You can check out the benchmark screenshots below.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the handset bears yet another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with AI face unlock. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

