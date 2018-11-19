Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the upcoming smartphone set to launch in India this week, faces an uphill task of being better than its predecessor. When the Chinese mobile maker had launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this year, it was a smartphone to beat. The handset had arrived with upgraded specifications in every department, including cameras, battery life, and processor. Meanwhile, the company is now ready to launch the latest model - Redmi Note 6 Pro - in India on November 22. The new smartphone brings with it a few major updates in terms of cameras and display, but not so much when it comes to the processor and battery.

The key highlights of the new Redmi Note 6 Pro include a dual front camera setup, a bigger display, a 19:9 display with a notch, and AI-based features. As mentioned, the processor powering Xiaomi's new handset, that is the Snapdragon 636 SoC, is identical to that of the predecessor. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and Mi.com starting 12 noon IST on November 23, a day after the India launch event. Here are five things you should know about the Redmi Note 6 Pro to decide whether the smartphone offers enough reasons for purchase.

Bigger and brighter display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and maximum brightness of 500 nits. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 6 Pro's display is slightly larger than the Redmi Note 5 Pro. For comparison, the Redmi Note 5 Pro had arrived with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display panel with 1080x2160 pixels resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio, and 450-nit brightness.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Impressions

P2i coating

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with certification from P2i, which is popular for its liquid repellent nanotechnology. This certification essentially means that the Redmi Note 6 Pro can withstand everyday splashes and spills with ease. However, since the smartphone does not come with IP-rating for dust/ water resistance, it is advisable to not immerse it in water. For comparison, Xiaomi had not mentioned any kind of certification for the Redmi Note 5 Pro during its launch.

Four cameras

In terms of optics, Xiaomi has introduced a major upgrade in the Redmi Note 6 Pro - dual front cameras for portrait selfies - something that is not common in handsets in this range. The smartphone comes with four cameras, two at the front and two at the back, a first from the company. The smartphone, at the front, comes with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock functionalities. At the back, similar to the previous variant, the Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0.

Two variants

When the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand, it came in a single 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, the company has revealed to Gadgets360 that it will launch two variants pf the Redmi Note 6 Pro in the Indian market. Besides the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will also come in a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Notably, these options are identical to the ones available to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There are no changes in terms of processor and battery as well. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. Similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new model is also fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days on a single full charge.

MIUI 10 and gesture-based UI

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, out of the box. This MIUI version brings along a full-screen gesture-based experience, and all new user interface, a natural sound system, and also comes with revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps. Similar to previous MIUI-based smartphones, MIUI 10 also brings several customisations, proprietary apps, and additional features.

As seen in our first impressions of the smartphone, the Redmi Note 6 Pro features a Security app with functions including a RAM cleaner, security scanner, battery manager, data usage overview, and more. There are other pre-loaded apps on the handset including Amazon Shopping, Facebook, PhonePe, Netflix, NewsPoint, Dailyhunt, Opera News, Opera Mini, BHIM ABPB, and ShareChat. Notably, as of now, there is no information on when the Android 9.0 Pie update will arrive for the handset.