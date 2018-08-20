Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone - Poco F1 - in India, just days after announcing its new sub-brand Poco. As announced last week, the launch date for the first handset under the sub-brand has been set at August 22. While Xiaomi has not revealed the price in India and specifications of the Poco F1, several rumours and leaks in the past have already hinted at what to expect from the upcoming handset. Previously, the Poco F1 had surfaced online as Pocophone F1, which could launch later as a global variant of the smartphone. When it comes to the price in India, earlier leaks had suggested that the Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price bracket.

Earlier, Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager for Xiaomi India, had revealed details about the Poco brand, saying, "Poco is all about making powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter. Recently it feels like the pace of innovation in the smartphone industry has slowed down, while prices are creeping up with flagship smartphones now past the $1,000-mark. We set out to build something to buck this trend. For the first product, we got back to basic and focus entirely on speed. Not just peak performance speed, but actual, real world, speed." The key highlights of the smartphones could be a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.18-inch 18:9 display, and a dual camera setup. Here's everything we know about the Poco F1 so far.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India (expected)

As announced by Xiaomi, the Poco F1 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. While Flipkart had previously teased the smartphone on its platform, Xiaomi later confirmed that Flipkart will serve as the "exclusive online partner" for the Poco F1. However, similar to most Xiaomi devices, the Poco F1 is also expected to be available on Mi.com. When it comes to its pricing, a previous report had stated that the Pocophone will come in two variants - the 6GB RAM /64GB storage variant will be priced in Eastern Europe at EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,800), and the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage option will be priced at EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 37,000). A tipster had claimed that the phone will come in Grey and Blue colour options for international markets. Notably, there is no information on the price in India of the Poco F1, but we can expect it to be positioned in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment competing with the likes of OnePlus 6, Honor 10, and Vivo X21.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has not officially revealed too many specifications of the Poco F1. However, an initial listing on a Belarusian online store had suggested that the handset will come with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display that will an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The new smartphone is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI on top and come with a 4,000mAh battery. It is also reported to have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup, supporting optical zoom. A Bluetooth SIG certification also previously hinted at a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a dual-pixel autofocus lens. An unboxing video of the Poco F1 also emerged on YouTube last week that highlighted its display notch and dual rear camera setup. Moreover, the video preview of the smartphone also showed its performance on AnTuTu benchmark in which the hardware scored 258,149 points. Notably, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with a liquid cooling system.