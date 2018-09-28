How to Remove Those Pesky Ads From Your Xiaomi Phone Running MIUI 9

If you’ve bought a Xiaomi smartphone that runs MIUI, the chances are that you’ve seen a bunch of ads in every corner of the software. From the Security app to the widgets on the home screen, MIUI crams ads in every possible place. It is possible to remove these ads, even if it involves a lot of work. We were so annoyed by these ads that we decided that we need to disable all of them. This tutorial will help you remove all ads from MIUI on your Xiaomi smartphone. We tested this on MIUI 9.6 on a Redmi 6 Pro but the steps should work on all smartphones running MIUI 9.
If you have logged in via your Mi Account there is one way to reduce systemwide advertisements a lot. These ads show up when you open certain pre-loaded apps, and among the widgets that show up when you swipe to the left on the default home screen. Follow these steps:
Another thing you must do is disable personalised ad recommendations. This will stop systemwide data tracking for ads, even if it doesn’t disable any ads. Check out these steps:
This should get rid of system-level ads and tracking. However, multiple Xiaomi apps such as Mi Browser still show ads. Here’s how you can go to each app manually and disable ads.
The Mi Browser shows a lot of ads on the start page. You can partially get rid of these via the following steps:
This complicated dance around the Mi Browser’s settings menu was to ensure that it can’t send you spam notifications and to get rid of the default Mi Browser start page, where there are several ads that are almost impossible to remove. The next time you open Mi Browser, your new default start page will load up.
To get rid of ads from MIUI Security app, follow these steps:
The Cleaner app comes pre-loaded on MIUI, here’s how to stop ads from that:
Even the Downloads app shows ads in MIUI. Here’s how to remove these ads:
Not even the Mi Music app has been spared the ad treatment. Here’s how to get rid of invasive ads from there:
Here’s how to clear the ad clutter from the Mi Video app:
Lots of app folders have promoted apps that are waiting to be downloaded. These annoying ads can be removed by following these steps:
