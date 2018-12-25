Xiaomi Mi Play was launched in China on Monday, after many teasers over the past month. The smartphone is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It is also the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Chinese company has also bundled 10GB of free data per month for 12 months on the purchase of the device. We've compared the Mi Play with other smartphones that compete with it on the price and specifications fronts, to see how well it stands up.

On paper, the Xiaomi Mi Play will compete with the likes of Honor 9N and Nokia X6 aka Nokia 6.1 Plus. We pit the three smartphones against each other to see which one fares better on paper.

Xiaomi Mi Play vs Honor 9N vs Nokia X6 (Nokia 6.1 Plus) price

The Xiaomi Mi Play price in China has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options along with a gradient finish. Xiaomi's online store in China will start selling the Mi Play from 10am CST on December 25. There's no word on its availability outside of China.

The Honor 9N, on the other hand, has been launched in India in July, and it comes in two variants. The smartphone's price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available via Flipkart and the HiHonorStore in Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

The Nokia X6, was launched in China in May, and its price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). In India, the smartphone was launched as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, and is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option made available here.

Xiaomi Mi Play vs Honor 9N vs Nokia X6 (Nokia 6.1 Plus) specifications

Coming to specifications, all the three devices support dual-SIM slots, and run on Android Oreo. While the Xiaomi Mi Play and Honor 9N have their own skin customisations, the Nokia X6 aka Nokia 6.1 Plus runs on the stock version, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus global version is part of the Android One programme as well. Xiaomi and Honor offer 5.84-inch display size, and the Nokia variant comes with a slightly smaller 5.8-inch display. All of them offer 1080x2280 pixel resolutions, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 432ppi pixel density. The Xiaomi Mi Play is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, while the other two are seen sporting a slightly wider notch display. The Xiaomi Mi Play is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, while the Honor 9N is powered by the home grown HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The Nokia X6, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi Play and the Nokia 6.1 Plus global variant are only available in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Nokia X6 Chinese variant is made available in 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The Honor 9N is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Coming to the camera, all the three phones sport dual rear camera setups at the back stacked vertically. On the Mi Play, there is one 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Mi Play sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Honor 9N features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode. Both camera setups support full-HD (1080p) video recording.

The Nokia X6 aka 6.1 Plus bears a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus wins in the battery department by a slight margin with a 3,060mAh battery, while the other two pack a 3,000mAh battery. The Nokia X6 aka 6.1 Plus also supports Bluetooth version 5.0, while the other two support version 4.2. All the three devices support rear fingerprint sensors, and offer storage expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The Honor 9N is the thinnest at 7.70mm, and the heaviest at 152 grams.