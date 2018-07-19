Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2: What's New and Different

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was officially launched on Thursday in China. The latest affordable phablet from the Chinese phone manufacturer comes with some stand-out specifications that include a large 6.9-inch full-HD+ 18:9 display, a 5,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 636 SoC. There is dual 4G VoLTE support on the smartphone, which means that you can use VoLTE services on both SIM slots simultaneously. On the other hand, its predecessor, the Mi Max 2, was launched back in May 2017. Let's get into the details of what all is different in terms of design, specifications, and price between the two Xiaomi phablets - Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 2.

Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2 price

Mi Max 3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The other variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, has a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400). It will be available in China starting July 20. Notably, these were the same prices for the Mi Max 2 at launch in late-May last year, though the phone only offered 4GB of RAM in both 32GB and 64GB storage SKUs.

Thus, we can expect the Mi Max 3 price in India to be along the same lines as the Mi Max 2 lndia price at launch, with the 4GB/ 32GB variant priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999 at launch.

Currently, the Mi Max 2 price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, and Rs. 14,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. As for its home country, the Mi Max 2 price in China for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is CNY 999 (about Rs. 10,200), and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,249 (around Rs. 12,700) in the country.

Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 runs MIUI on top of Android, and bears a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, an Adreno 509 GPU, and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for camera specifications, the Mi Max 3 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with f/1.9 aperture, dual-LED flash, and an AI portrait mode. The front of the handset sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, face recognition, and soft selfie light. There is a 5,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi Max 2 bears a single 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for PDAF and an dual-LED flash. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. There is a 5,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and a claimed two-day battery life. Connectivity on the phablet includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2 design

Both the smartphones in the Mi Max range sport massive displays, however, the Mi Max 3 offers more real-estate thanks to its slightly thinner bezels overall and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Mi Max 3 gets a massive 6.9-inch panel while the one on the Mi Max 2 measures just about 6.44 inches diagonally. On the back, the Mi Max 2 bears a single rear camera while the Mi Max 3 comes with a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras. Both of them have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed at a similar distance to the rear camera. Other than that, the Mi Max 3 has three colour variants - Black, Blue, and Gold, while the Mi Max 2 comes in Black and Gold options.