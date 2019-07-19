MI A3 Android One phone is official. Apart from the stock software experience, which is the staple of Android One device, the phone comes with Snapdragon 665 SoC, a large 4,030mAh battery, and a 6.08-inch waterdrop-notch display. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel image sensor, and a large 32megapixel selfie sensor as well. The Xiaomi Mi A3 phone stands alongside the Redmi K20 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro phones in Xiaomi's portfolio. While the biggest difference is the no-ads UI, there are other differences among the three phones that set them apart.

We pit the Xiaomi Mi A3 with the Redmi K20 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro to see how the new entrant fares against other Xiaomi phones in the mid-range price segment.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price

The Mi A3 has not been launched in India yet, but its pricing and availability details for Spain are out. It has been priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The phone will go on sale from July 24 in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options. There is no word on when this new model will launch in India.

The Redmi K20 was launched in India a few days ago, and its price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. It hasn't gone on sale yet, and will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting July 22. Furthermore, the phone comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro debuted in India first in February, and it is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is available on Flipkart and Mi.com, and is offered Space Black, Nebula Red, and Neptune Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, all the three Xiaomi phones run on Android 9 Pie, but the Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro come with the MIUI 10 software on board, while the Mi A3 is part of Google's Android One program and offers stock Android experience. The three phones have a dual-SIM slot as well. The Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display, while the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also features an almost the same 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The phones come with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi A3 both sport a waterdrop-notch display, while the Redmi K20 offers a notch-less and bezel-less experience. The Mi A3 is also the only one to sport a HD+ display, while the other two offer full-HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. In contrast, the Redmi K20 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Lastly, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro camera

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup that packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The Redmi K20 also offers the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers only a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

As for selfies, the Mi A3 is on top with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat. Lastly, the Redmi K20 sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that has an f/2.2 lens along with a sapphire glass cover on top.

All phones offer up to 128GB of internal storage, and only the Redmi K20 does not offer expansion of memory. The other two come with a hybrid microSD card slot for expansion of memory.

Xiaomi Mi A3 packs the largest battery at 4,030mAh, followed by the Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4,000mAh batteries. All of them support fast charging. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is thinnest at 8.10mm and the Mi A3 is the lightest at 173.80 grams. Connectivity options on all the three phones include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and an Infrared sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, while the Redmi K20 and the Mi A3 sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.