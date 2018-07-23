Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, the two upcoming Android One-certified smartphones from Xiaomi, are set to launch in Madrid, Spain on July 24, at an event starting at 11am local time, or 2:30pm IST. Ahead of the global launch event, several leaks and rumours that have suggested the price and specifications of the handsets. The latest Android One smartphones from the company, Mi A2 and its smaller variant have already been confirmed for the Spain event by the manufacturer itself. The Mi A1 successor and its 'Lite' variant, have been a part of the rumour mill for a few months now, and have been rumoured to come with thin-bezel screens. The handsets are also confirmed to sport a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup, and that one would be smaller than the other.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage was earlier listed for RON 1,288 (roughly Rs. 22,200) and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was listed for RON 1,424 (roughly Rs. 24,600). The Mi A2 Lite, meanwhile, was listed for RON 943 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and RON 1,143 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Also in another listing, the Mi A2 was listed for RON 1,400 (roughly Rs. 24,200, 4GB RAM/32GB storage) and RON 1,600 (roughly Rs. 27,600, 4GB RAM/64GB storage), and for the Mi A2 Lite variant for RON 1,000 (roughly Rs. 17,200, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) and RON 1,200 (roughly Rs. 20,700, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite specifications

While Xiaomi hasn't revealed any specifications of the two new Mi-Series models, the rumour mill has reported much about both. The new smartphones are expected to come with multiple options, including 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the Android One certified global variant of the Mi 6X launched in China in April. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will reportedly run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is rumoured to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor - both featuring an f/1.75 aperture, along with an LED flash module. On the front, it could have a 20-megapixel sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including an AI Portrait mode. The handset may also have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and a 3010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will reportedly sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM option and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of optics, the smartphone will likely come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within its dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it could come with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.

Being a part of the Android One programme run by Google, the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will run stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box with the latest Android security patch. An alleged live image of the handset lately suggested that it is currently under testing with the May Android patch that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The screen featured on the image also didn't show any signs of custom MIUI skin. This hints that similar to the Mi A1 and all the other Android One smartphones, the Mi A2 and A2 Lite will come with a vanilla Android experience. It can be expected that the model will receive Android P update sometime later this year, though the Mi A1 wasn't too quick with updates.