Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite smartphones have been recently unveiled by Xiaomi through a virtual event. The three phones come as successors to the Mi 10 series that was launched back in February this year. As the name suggests, the Mi 10T Pro is the flagship model of the lot while the Mi 10T Lite is the toned-down version of the Mi 10T. The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro feature high refresh rate displays and triple rear camera setups. Let's see what all is different between the three Mi 10T series phones.

Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10T Lite: Price

The Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options. The Mi 10T Pro is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It is offered in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Silver colour options.

On the other hand, Mi 10T Lite is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The phone comes in Atlantic Blue, Rose Gold Beach, and Pearl Gray colour options.

Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10T Lite: Specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) displays with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have 144Hz refresh rate while the Mi 10T Lite comes with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro come with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the other hand, the Mi 10 Lite features the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have triple rear cameras while the Mi 10T Lite packs a quad rear camera setup. The Mi 10T's camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Mi 10T offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Mi 10T Pro rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The Mi 10T Lite's rear camera setup includes 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on board as well.

The Mi 10T comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Mi 10T Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, whereas the Mi 10T Lite comes with 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the three phones are the same and include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. In terms of battery, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro are backed by a 5,000mAh battery while the Mi 10T Lite has a slightly smaller 4,820mAh battery. All three phones support 33W fast charging. Lastly, the Mi 10T measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams, the Mi 10T Pro measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 218 grams, and the Mi 10T Lite measures 165.38x76.8x9mm and weighs 214.5 grams.

