Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference

Vivo Z1x on Friday became the second smartphone in the company's revamped Z series. The phone is pretty much the same smartphone as the Vivo Z5 that was launched in China in July. The smartphone comes with features like triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 4,500mAh battery, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is all set to go on sale in the country starting September 13. In this article, we take a look at how the new Vivo phone is different from the Vivo Z1 Pro that was also launched in July this year and the Vivo Z5.

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro price

Vivo Z1x price in India starts at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be sold at Rs. 18,990. Since Vivo Z5 is coming to India as Vivo Z1x, there is no India pricing for the phone and it is being offered at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model of the phone that is priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,000). Lastly, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas its 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are sold at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

Vivo Z1 Pro review

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

All three Vivo smartphones pack dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS on top. While the Vivo Z1x and Z5 have Funtouch OS 9.1 on board, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with FunTouch OS 9.0. In terms of the screen, Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch, whereas Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. Additionally, Vivo Z1 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor while the other two phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the processor, all three Vivo smartphones are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Vivo Z1x also includes 6GB of RAM, whereas the Vivo Z5 comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and the Vivo Z1 Pro is being offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro cameras

Moving on to the imaging capabilities, the three Vivo phones have triple rear cameras on board, however, while the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 have the same setup, the Z1 Pro get a different primary shooter. The Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh with an f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo Z1 Pro includes a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/1.78 aperture, the other two cameras are same the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture on all three phones.

In terms of the battery, the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge support. The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Among other specifications, the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 comes with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage options without a microSD card slot, whereas the Vivo Z1 Pro 64GB or 128GB inbuilt storage options with a microSD card slot.

The connectivity options on the Vivo Z1 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB port, and GPS. The Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, , and GPS.