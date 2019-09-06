Technology News
loading

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference

Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z5, and Vivo Z1 Pro, all three phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference

Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z5, and Vivo Z1 Pro have full-HD+ screens on board

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x price in India starts at Rs. 16,990
  • All three Vivo phones have triple rear cameras on board
  • Vivo Z1x is the same phone that has been launched in China as Vivo Z5

Vivo Z1x on Friday became the second smartphone in the company's revamped Z series. The phone is pretty much the same smartphone as the Vivo Z5 that was launched in China in July. The smartphone comes with features like triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 4,500mAh battery, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is all set to go on sale in the country starting September 13. In this article, we take a look at how the new Vivo phone is different from the Vivo Z1 Pro that was also launched in July this year and the Vivo Z5.

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro price

Vivo Z1x price in India starts at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be sold at Rs. 18,990. Since Vivo Z5 is coming to India as Vivo Z1x, there is no India pricing for the phone and it is being offered at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model of the phone that is priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,000). Lastly, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas its 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are sold at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

Vivo Z1 Pro review

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

All three Vivo smartphones pack dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS on top. While the Vivo Z1x and Z5 have Funtouch OS 9.1 on board, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with FunTouch OS 9.0. In terms of the screen, Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch, whereas Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. Additionally, Vivo Z1 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor while the other two phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the processor, all three Vivo smartphones are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Vivo Z1x also includes 6GB of RAM, whereas the Vivo Z5 comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and the Vivo Z1 Pro is being offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro cameras

Moving on to the imaging capabilities, the three Vivo phones have triple rear cameras on board, however, while the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 have the same setup, the Z1 Pro get a different primary shooter. The Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh with an f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo Z1 Pro includes a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/1.78 aperture, the other two cameras are same the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture on all three phones.

In terms of the battery, the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 feature a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge support. The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Among other specifications, the Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 comes with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage options without a microSD card slot, whereas the Vivo Z1 Pro 64GB or 128GB inbuilt storage options with a microSD card slot.

The connectivity options on the Vivo Z1 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB port, and GPS. The Vivo Z1x and Vivo Z5 include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, , and GPS.

Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro comparison
  Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z5
Vivo Z5
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivoVivo
ModelZ1xZ5Z1 Pro
Dimensions (mm)159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85
Weight (g)189.60187.00201.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450045005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursFusion Blue, Phantom PurpleBamboo Forest Night, Holographic illusion, Aurora illusionMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic Blue
Release date-31st July 20193rd July 2019
Launched in India--Yes
Removable battery--No
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.386.386.53
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio-19.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIEQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Processor-octa-core1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.7GHz)
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Dedicated microSD slot--Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinFunTouch OS 9.1Funtouch OS 9.1Funtouch OS 9
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYesYes, v 5.00
Number of SIMs222
USB Type-C-Yes-
Micro-USB-YesYes
USB OTG--Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes-
Face unlock-YesYes
Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Display6.38-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z5

Vivo Z5

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z5, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x price in India, Vivo Z5 price, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, Vivo Z1x specifications, Vivo Z5 specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Are Jio Fiber Plans Revolutionary or Just the Same as Airtel and Other Broadband Providers?
Vivo Z1x vs Vivo Z5 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  3. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  7. Redmi TV 70 With 4K HDR Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  8. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications
  2. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
  4. Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
  5. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
  6. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
  7. Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased
  8. Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Booking, Price, Offers, Speed, and Other Details You Need to Know
  10. 2020 iPhones Said to Include In-Display Touch ID, New Cheap iPhone on the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.