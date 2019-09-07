Vivo Z1x was launched in India this week, and it has been priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000k segment. That puts it squarely up against the current stalwarts in the segment, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme X. How does the Vivo Z1x compete against these smartphones in terms of price and specifications? Here, we breakdown the differences between the Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Realme X so that you can get a better idea of which smartphone is most suitable for your requirements.

Vivo Z1x vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X: Price compared

The Vivo Z1x price in India starts from Rs. 16,990 for its 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990. The Vivo Z1x (Review) was launched earlier this week in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) on the other hand starts from Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It was launched in India in February.

Finally, the Realme X (Review) is priced at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Polar White and Space Blue, and was launched back in July.

Vivo Z1x vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X: Specifications

The Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme X are all dual-SIM offerings that run Android 9.0 Pie based builds, with their respective manufacturer's own customisations atop – Funtouch OS 9.1, MIUI 10, and ColorOS 6.0 respectively. All three smartphones offer full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) displays with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio, but with different screen sizes – 6.38-inch (Vivo Z1x), 6.3-inch (Redmi Note 7 Pro), and 6.53-inch (Realme X). The first two feature waterdrop-shaped display notches, while the last has a notch-less display thanks to its pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of processors, all three feature octa-core Snapdragon SoCs. The Vivo Z1x is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, while the Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC. As for memory, only the Realme X offers up to 8GB of RAM, with a 4GB base variant, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, and the Vivo Z1x only comes with 6GB of RAM across both storage variants.

The Vivo Z1x stands out in terms of cameras, featuring a triple rear camera setup – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro on the other hand has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme X also has a dual rear camera setup, with the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but a 5-megapixel secondary sensor once again. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for its selfie camera.

All three smartphones offer similar connectivity options, in terms of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme X all come with similar sensors as well – accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. While all three have fingerprint sensors, the Vivo Z1x distinguishes itself with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of one placed on the rear panel.

The Vivo Z1x has dimensions of 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 189.60 grams, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 159.21x75.21x8.10mm and weighs 186 grams, and finally, the Realme X measures 161.0x76.00x9.40 and weighs 191 grams.