Vivo Z1x vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo Z1x takes on some segment stalwarts at its price point, and we compare it against Xiaomi and Realme's offerings.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 17:20 IST
Vivo Z1x was launched in India earlier this week, priced starting Rs. 16,990

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x will go on sale for the first time on September 13
  • The Vivo Z1x has a triple rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme X both have dual rear cameras

Vivo Z1x was launched in India this week, and it has been priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000k segment. That puts it squarely up against the current stalwarts in the segment, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme X. How does the Vivo Z1x compete against these smartphones in terms of price and specifications? Here, we breakdown the differences between the Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Realme X so that you can get a better idea of which smartphone is most suitable for your requirements.

Vivo Z1x vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X: Price compared

The Vivo Z1x price in India starts from Rs. 16,990 for its 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990. The Vivo Z1x (Review) was launched earlier this week in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) on the other hand starts from Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It was launched in India in February.

Finally, the Realme X (Review) is priced at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Polar White and Space Blue, and was launched back in July.

Vivo Z1x vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X: Specifications

The Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme X are all dual-SIM offerings that run Android 9.0 Pie based builds, with their respective manufacturer's own customisations atop – Funtouch OS 9.1, MIUI 10, and ColorOS 6.0 respectively. All three smartphones offer full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) displays with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio, but with different screen sizes – 6.38-inch (Vivo Z1x), 6.3-inch (Redmi Note 7 Pro), and 6.53-inch (Realme X). The first two feature waterdrop-shaped display notches, while the last has a notch-less display thanks to its pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of processors, all three feature octa-core Snapdragon SoCs. The Vivo Z1x is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, while the Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC. As for memory, only the Realme X offers up to 8GB of RAM, with a 4GB base variant, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, and the Vivo Z1x only comes with 6GB of RAM across both storage variants.

The Vivo Z1x stands out in terms of cameras, featuring a triple rear camera setup – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro on the other hand has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme X also has a dual rear camera setup, with the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but a 5-megapixel secondary sensor once again. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for its selfie camera.

All three smartphones offer similar connectivity options, in terms of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo Z1x, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Realme X all come with similar sensors as well – accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. While all three have fingerprint sensors, the Vivo Z1x distinguishes itself with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of one placed on the rear panel.
The Vivo Z1x has dimensions of 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 189.60 grams, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 159.21x75.21x8.10mm and weighs 186 grams, and finally, the Realme X measures 161.0x76.00x9.40 and weighs 191 grams.

Vivo Z1x vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z1x
Realme X
Realme X
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealmeXiaomi
ModelZ1xXRedmi Note 7 Pro
Release date6th September 201915th July 2019February 2019
Body typePolycarbonateGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)189.60191.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450037654000
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCQuick Charge 4+
ColoursFusion Blue, Phantom PurplePolar White, Space BlueClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Launched in India-YesYes
Removable battery--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.386.536.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-394409
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB8GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Expandable storage type--microSD
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYesLEDLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinFunTouch OS 9.1ColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Face unlock--Yes
Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Vivo Z1x review
Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
