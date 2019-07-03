Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price, Specifications Compared

On paper, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a better battery life, a larger display, and a better processor.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 17:35 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price, Specifications Compared

Vivo Z1 Pro is compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M40, and Realme X

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,990
  • Samsung Galaxy M40, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 19,990
  • Samsung and Xiaomi variants are powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India just a day ago and the phone comes with impressive specifications on paper. It is the first to offer a Snapdragon 712 processor, and packs a large 5,000mAh battery as well. It also is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well, and is priced aggressively starting at Rs. 14,990. The phone will compete with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40 in the Indian market. It will also compete with the Realme X set to launch in India on July 15. There's a lot of differences between the four phones and we highlight them below to help you decide which phone is better with respect to price and specifications.

We pit the Vivo Z1 Pro against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme X, and Samsung Galaxy M40 phones to see which one fares better, at least on paper.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price compared

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 17,990. It will go on sale from July 11 via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Launch offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include Rs. 750 instant discount for ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. A Reliance Jio offer was also announced, applicable on purchases from the Vivo India E-Store.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The top-end variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com, in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.


The Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced in India at Rs. 19,990, and the smartphone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available on Amazon India and Samsung Online Store. The smartphone is listed in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.


Lastly, the Realme X has been launched in China, and its price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version retails at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500). The Realme X is offered in White and Blue colours with gradient finish. There's also a special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the phone with finishes similar to onion and garlic peels and 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage. The Naoto Fukasawa collection carries a slightly higher price tag – CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500). The phone is set to launch in India on July 15. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 18,000.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Specifications compared

All the phones run on Android Pie based on different skins on top. The Vivo Z1 Pro and the Realme X features a large 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The other two phones sport a 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. The Vivo and Samsung variant sport a hole-punch display while the Xiaomi variant has a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme X offers a notch-less display, with the selfie camera popping-up from the top edge.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the other two are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. All the phones offer up to 6GB of RAM. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion, while Samsung and Xiaomi offer hybrid microSD card solution. The Realme X China variant does not offer a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens. The 32-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, is available along with an f/2.0 lens. Vivo has provided a list of camera features on the Z1 Pro, including AI Filter, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AI Stickers, AI Beauty, and Live Photo among others.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 also has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front as well.

On the imaging front, the Realme X will pack a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front in a pop-up module.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs the largest 5,000mAh battery, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mah battery, the Realme X follows behind with a 3,765mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs a 3,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is the lightest and thinnest at 155.3x73.9x7.9mm and 168 grams. The Realme X is thickest at 161.20x76.00x9.40mm, and the Vivo Z1 Pro is the heaviest weighing at 201 grams. The Samsung Galaxy M40 lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Vivo Z1 Pro come with a jack. All four phones support Bluetooth v5, and Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi offer a rear fingerprint sensor. The Realme X, on the other hand, offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Z1 Pro offers a Micro-USB port, while the other three are equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40
Realme X
Realme X
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoSamsungRealmeXiaomi
ModelZ1 ProGalaxy M40XRedmi Note 7 Pro
Release date3rd July 201911th June 201915th May 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-Yes
Dimensions (mm)162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85155.30 x 73.90 x 7.90161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)201.00168.00191.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000350037654000
Removable batteryNoNo-No
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryVOOCQuick Charge 4+
Wireless chargingNo---
ColoursMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BlueMidnight Blue and Seawater BlueSteam White, Punk blueClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Body type-PlasticGlassGlass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.306.536.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)--394409
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (6x1.7GHz + 2x2.3GHz)2GHz octa-core (8x2GHz)2.2 MHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesNoYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-microSD
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo--
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512--
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes-Yes
Rear flashYesLEDLEDLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel
Front flashNo---
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9OneUIColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes-Yes
Micro-USBYes---
Number of SIMs2222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC-Yes--
USB Type-C-YesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-YesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYesYes
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Modern design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Runs hot when gaming
  • Strictly average camera quality
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No headphone socket
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M40 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, Realme X, Realme X price in India, Realme X Specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specificaitons, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple CEO Tim Cook Rubbishes Report Jony Ive Was 'Frustrated' With Him
How Facebook Handles Speech in 'Secret' Groups
Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price, Specifications Compared
6GB RAM
