Realme 5 Pro has now gone official, and a quick look at its specifications and competitive pricing indicate that Realme has yet another winner in its hands. But the Realme 5 Pro's path to sales glory won't be that easy, as the Vivo Z1 Pro is there to give it a tough competition with some impressive specifications and an affordable price to match. But do the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro have what it takes to beat the Redmi Note 7 Pro? Let's do a quick comparison of pricing and specifications of the three phones to find out.

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Vivo Z1 Pro starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs. 16,990. The top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is currently going for Rs. 17,990. The phone comes in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options, and can be purchased from the official Vivo e-store and Flipkart.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will set buyers back by Rs. 14,999. The highest-end 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The Realme 5 Pro comes in a choice of Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants, and is set to go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST on September 4.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently available at Rs. 13,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option can be picked up for Rs. 16,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs. 14,999. The phone can be purchased in Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, and Moonlight (Astro) White colour options from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro display

The Realme 5 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ on top for protection. However, it misses out on an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch to house the selfie camera. Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel that has a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro processor, storage

The Realme 5 Pro is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Vivo Z1 Pro derives power from the same Qualcomm processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro cameras

The Realme 5 Pro packs quad rear cameras, spearheaded by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree field of view. There is a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens (f/2.4 aperture with 4 cm focus distance) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture that takes pixel-binned shots.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. It is supported by an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.79 aperture that is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro battery

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is kept running by a 4,035mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is provided the juice by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology.