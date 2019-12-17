Technology News
Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro: What’s the Difference

Vivo X30 price starts at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,400), while Vivo X30 Pro starts at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,500).

17 December 2019
Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G both come with an identical 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo X30 Pro 5G includes an additional periscope-style camera
  • Both Vivo phones come with Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro have been launched as the two new smartphones by the Chinese company. Both new Vivo phones sport a hole-punch display design and come with an integrated 5G modem. However, to distinguish the experience, the Vivo X30 Pro 5G offers a quad rear camera setup, including a periscope-style 5x telephoto shooter. This isn't available on the Vivo X30 5G that has just a triple rear camera setup. Both Vivo phones also have some other notable changes.

In this article, we compare the price and specifications of the Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G to help you see the differences between the two and find the best option for you.

Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro: Price

The Vivo X30 price is set at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 36,400). Both models come in Black, White, and Pink finishes and will go on sale in China starting December 28.

In contrast, the Vivo X30 Pro price is set at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 128GB storage option, whereas its 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 43,500). Both options come in Black, White, and Pink colour shades and will go on sale in China from December 24.

Details about the availability and pricing of the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro, both come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 9 Pie. Both phones also pack an identical 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the new smartphones come with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. There are also 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X30 comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 32-megapixel tertiary camera with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo X30 Pro 5G also has the same three cameras at the back. However, there is also an additional 13-megapixel periscope camera that includes an f/3.0 lens with a focal length of 135mm to enable 5x optical zoom.

In terms of enabling selfies, the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro both have a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options on both Vivo phones are identical with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a magnetometer. The smartphones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the battery front, the Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G both pack a 4,350mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge fast charging technology. The smartphones have identical dimensions that are 158.45x74.10x8.80mm. However, the Vivo X30 is slightly lighter in weight at 196.5 grams, while the Vivo X30 Pro 5G weighs 198.5 grams.

