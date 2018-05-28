Vivo X21 is set for its India launch on Tuesday but it is already available for pre-bookings in India. The smartphone with an under-display fingerprint sensor was debuted in China as the Vivo X21 UD back in March, but will be arriving in India branded as the Vivo X21. It was introduced in international markets for the first time earlier this month. The Vivo X21 will compete directly with the OnePlus 6, which arrived in India last week. The smartphone will also directly compete with Honor 10, the latest handset from a sub-brand of Vivo's Chinese rival Huawei. Honor 10 was launched in India earlier this month.

The big highlight of the Vivo X21 is, as mentioned, its under-display fingerprint scanner, meaning users simply need to touch a circular on-screen fingerprint prompt to unlock their smartphone. Facial recognition is available on the Vivo X21 and the handset it is one of the first few smartphones for which Google has released the Android P Beta update. The OnePlus 6 offers top-end specifications like 8GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 845 SoC, at a more affordable price compared to flagships from Samsung and Sony. Meanwhile, the Honor 10 comes with a unique Phantom Blue colour variant, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, extensive AI capabilities, and a cheap price tag We take a look at the price, specifications, features of the Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and Honor 10 to help you make the right buying decision.

Vivo X21 vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 price in India, offers

The Vivo X21 price in India has not been officially announced yet. The handset is currently available in China with a price tag of CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,100). The smartphone was also launched in Singapore at SGD 799 (roughly Rs. 39,900). Meanwhile, pre-bookings in India are live through Vivo's online store, and the company is charging Rs. 2,000 as the advanced pre-booking amount. Customers who pre-book the Vivo handset can avail a bunch of exclusive pre-booking offers, including a five percent cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Next up, the OnePlus 6 price in India has been set at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 44,999 for the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage., Colour variants of the phone include Midnight Black, Silk White, and Mirror Black. The OnePlus 6 has been available in an open sale on Amazon India, OnePlus Store, and Croma since last week. Launch offers for the OnePlus 6 include instant discounts with SBI debit and credit cards, no cost EMI options, Idea cashback, and several bundled benefits from ClearTrip, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Prime Video, and Servify.

Coming to the Honor 10, its price in India is set at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB onboard storage variant, which is the only one that has launched in India. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model has not made its way to the country. It is available in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options. As for availability, the Honor 10 is up for sale exclusively on Flipkart in India. The flagship can also be purchased via the company's Hi Honor online store in the country. Launch offers include no cost EMI plans, Jio cashback, and exchange discounts.

Vivo X21 vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 specifications

The Vivo X21 UD is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo - it also has an Android P Beta build available for it. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X21 UD has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor sporting an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, IR fill light, and 3D mapping.

The Vivo X21 UD is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card. It comes with a list of connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Besides, it packs a 3200mAh battery.

Next up, the OnePlus 6 is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It also has an Android P Beta build that is available for it now. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor, complete with Slow Motion video recording (up to 480fps at 720p) dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the OnePlus 6 bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera with Face Unlock and Portrait Mode. Three inbuilt storage options are available - 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery, with Dash Charge support.

Coming to the Honor 10, the dual-SIM handset runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with a similar 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 also has a dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel and a 16-megapixel sensor, both coupled with PDAF, AI photography capabilities, 3D Portrait Lighting, HDR, and an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears another 24-megapixel sensor with the same 3D Portrait Lighting mode. Additionally, the phone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options in the Honor 10 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an Ultrasonic Under Glass fingerprint sensor. It is fuelled by a 3400mAh battery.