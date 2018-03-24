Vivo V9 launched in India on Friday as the first Android smartphone in the country with an iPhone X-like notch. Apart from the notch, the new Vivo smartphone has a near-bezel-less display that covers almost the entire front panel - which makes the design as premium as the latest iPhone flagship or the Mi MIX 2. There are also preloaded features and artificial intelligence (AI) backed front and rear cameras as well as the freshest Android version to persuade customers looking for a good option under Rs. 25,000 price bracket. But that same price segment also has the likes of the Moto X4, Oppo F3 Plus, and Honor 8 Pro, which come in 6GB RAM variants, and can grab some eyeballs from the youngest Vivo model. Nevertheless, there are some distinguished specifications and tweaks to make things difficult for Lenovo-owned Moto, Oppo, and Huawei.

We take a look at the Vivo V9 price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the Moto X4, Oppo F3 Plus, and Honor 8 Pro.

Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Oppo F3 Plus vs Honor 8 Pro price in India

Vivo V9 price in India is set at Rs. 22,990. For its purchase, pre-orders are already live on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo E-Store and those who pre-order the handset before April 2 will get one-time screen replacement warranty. The company has also promised to offer an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 and no-cost EMI options. Further, Paytm is giving a cashback worth Rs. 2,299 on using the promocode 'VIVOV9', while Amazon is giving a five percent cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. The Vivo E-Store and Amazon are also set to offer couple movie tickets from BookMyShow. The handset will be available for purchase starting April 2, and its sale will live through online as well as offline channels in the country on the same date.

Vivo V9 First Impressions

The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Moto X4 is priced in India at Rs. 24,999. It comes with a Vodafone data that provides 490GB of data on 10 recharges of Rs. 199, as well as no-cost EMI options. Similarly, Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs. 22,990, while the Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs. 25,999 on Amazon India.

Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Oppo F3 Plus vs Honor 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel that has 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor, coupled with f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses, respectively. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The company has provided AI-based Face Beauty app for selfie and video call beautification and AR Stickers support. Furthermore, there is an Ultra-HDR mode and Portrait lighting effect as well as Bokeh depth-of-field effect.

For storing content, the Vivo V9 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a Face Access 2.0 to enable a facial recognition feature to unlock the device and apps using your face. Besides, there is a 3260mAh battery, and the smartphone measures 154.81x75.03x7.99mm.

Moto X4 Review

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor in a 1.4-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, 1.12-micron pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture lens. On the software front, there are features such as an ultra-wide angle shot, professional mode, depth detection and depth effects, selective focus, selective Black & White (beta), background replacement (beta), spot colour, landmark/ object recognition, barcode/ QR code/ business card scanning, panorama mode, slo-motion video, best shot, beautification, and filters. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module.

On the storage part, the Moto X4 has 64GB onboard storage option that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity. Further, it packs a 3000mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower charger (bundled in the box) to enable fast charging. The handset measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weighs 163 grams.

Unlike the Moto X4, the Android Marshmallow-based Oppo F3 Plus has a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset has a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a dual camera setup on the front with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Oppo F3 Plus Review

The Oppo F3 Plus has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Lastly, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v.4.10, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port and packs a 4000mAh battery with Oppo's proprietary VOOC Charging technology.

The Honor 8 Pro, on the other side, debuted with Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, though it is upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo-powered EMUI 8.0. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus lens, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. The dual camera setup enables the handset to capture images in RGB as well monochrome. Also, an 8-megapixel camera sensor is featured on the front with a 77-degree wide-angle lens.

Honor 8 Pro Review

On the storage part, the Honor 8 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. There are connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 157.00 x 77.50 x 6.97mm.