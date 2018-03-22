Vivo V9 launch in India is set for March 23, and the smartphone is already listed on Amazon India. But ahead of the formal launch, the key specifications, design, price, and a retail box of the upcoming Vivo model have been leaked online. The smartphone appears to have an iPhone X-like notch as well as a vertically placed dual rear camera setup - looks similar to the one on latest iPhone flagship. Vivo is also expected to integrate some artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance your photography experience. Moreover, the smartphone could run Android Oreo and support Google's Project Treble out of the box to speedily offer future software updates.

The initial official teaser of the Vivo V9 confirmed the notch on the front that holds an earpiece as well as the selfie camera sensor. The company later also revealed that the new smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup. Alongside these formal confirmations, we have a lot more to tell you about the next Vivo model. Therefore, here's a round-up of all we know about the Vivo V9.

Vivo V9 price in India

The Vivo V9 was recently listed on an e-commerce website in Indonesia at IDR 4,999,000 (approximately Rs. 23,700). At this price, the new Vivo smartphone is likely to take on Honor 8 Pro and Moto X4. It is expected that the smartphone will be available in the country through online and offline channels to reach a large number of customers. According to an IANS report, the Vivo V9 price in India will be around Rs. 25,000, which lines up with the Indonesia pricing. Pre-bookings will go live via Amazon India on March 23 at 3pm.

Vivo V9 design

Despite belonging to the mid-range price segment, it is rumoured that the design of the Vivo V9 will match the builds of some of the leading flagships. The critical change by the Chinese company in the Vivo V9 over its previous developments is the presence of a near-bezel-less display that includes the notch as well as on-screen buttons. The early teaser by the company also confirmed a thin build and a glossy, metal frame. On the back, some leaked images show that the smartphone features a metal panel along with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V9 specifications

Coming to the specifications part, the Vivo V9 was recently leaked with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone is also rumoured to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel image sensors combo. Further, it is said to come with Android 8.0 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and packs a 3250mAh battery. The 4G LTE handset was also recently listed with a 24-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera and features such as Face Unlock, Apps Clone, FiturSmart Split 2.0, AI face beauty, gender detection, and AR Stickers.

It is also safe to say that the Vivo V9 will have a bunch of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS and will support VoLTE in India.