Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V20 price in India starts at Rs. 24,990, while OnePlus Nord carries a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2020 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V20 comes with a single selfie camera, while OnePlus Nord offers dual selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 will be available for purchase in India from October 20
  • OnePlus Nord comes in three distinct configurations
  • Vivo V20 supports storage expansion that’s missing on OnePlus Nord

Vivo V20 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries triple rear cameras. Further, the Vivo V20 runs on the Android 11 out of the box. The key specifications of the Vivo V20 makes a compelling option under the Rs. 30,000 price segment that was earlier captured by the OnePlus Nord with its different configurations, going up to as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Here, we compare Vivo V20 price in India and specifications with those of the OnePlus Nord to highlight their primary differences.

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Vivo V20 comes with a starting price of Rs. 24,990 for the 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in the 256GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 27,990. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord price starts Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone goes to Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage version. The Vivo V20 will be available from October 20 in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. However, the OnePlus Nord is already available for purchase in the country in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx for the 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while its base 6GB RAM model comes in lone, Gray Onyx colour.

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord both come with dual-SIM support. However, the OnePlus Nord supports 5G connectivity, which isn't the case with the Vivo V20 as it only supports up to 4G LTE. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 along with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. In terms of display, the Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Nord also has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display but with 90Hz refresh rate. The display on the OnePlus Nord is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 carries octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Nord, however, has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo V20 offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. However, the OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter - both with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Vivo V20 comes with a 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 autofocus lens. The OnePlus Nord, on the other front, provides a dual selfie camera setup at the front that consists of a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The OnePlus Nord also has up to 256GB of internal storage but without microSD card support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord also has most of these options - along with 5G as well as NFC support. Further, the Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord both come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V20 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord offers a slightly bigger 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The Vivo V20 measures 161.30x74.20x7.38/ 7.48mm. This is larger but slimmer than the dimensions of the OnePlus Nord that are 158.3x73.3x8.2mm. Besides, the Vivo V20 weighs 171 grams that is lighter than the 184 grams OnePlus Nord.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord comparison
  Vivo V20
Vivo V20
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoOnePlus
ModelV20Nord
Release date21st September 202021st July 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)161.30 x 74.20 x 7.38158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20
Weight (g)171.00184.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40004115
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMidnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, Sunset MelodyBlue Marble, Gray Onyx
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.44
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM8GB12GB
Internal storage128GB256GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.89) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.,4)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LED
Front camera44-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)
Pop-Up Camera-No
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 10
SkinFuntouch OS 11OxygenOS 10.5
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Vivo V20

Vivo V20

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 price in India, Vivo V20 specifications, Vivo V20, OnePlus Nord price in India, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord, Vivo, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 4,990

Related Stories

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  2. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With 12mm Dynamic Drivers Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. OnePlus 8T Camera Specifications Tipped, New Powerbank Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 4,990
  2. Amazon Bets on Prime Day in Latin America to Battle Local Rivals
  3. YouTube Music Rolls Out New Features as Google Play Music Store Shuts Down
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch
  5. Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading
  6. Amazon Workers in Germany Strike on Prime Day for Better Pay, Work Conditions
  7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Four Microphones Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Releasing on October 14: Here's What to Expect
  10. Vivo V20 With Android 11, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com