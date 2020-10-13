Vivo V20 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries triple rear cameras. Further, the Vivo V20 runs on the Android 11 out of the box. The key specifications of the Vivo V20 makes a compelling option under the Rs. 30,000 price segment that was earlier captured by the OnePlus Nord with its different configurations, going up to as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Here, we compare Vivo V20 price in India and specifications with those of the OnePlus Nord to highlight their primary differences.

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Vivo V20 comes with a starting price of Rs. 24,990 for the 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in the 256GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 27,990. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord price starts Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone goes to Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage version. The Vivo V20 will be available from October 20 in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. However, the OnePlus Nord is already available for purchase in the country in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx for the 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while its base 6GB RAM model comes in lone, Gray Onyx colour.

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord both come with dual-SIM support. However, the OnePlus Nord supports 5G connectivity, which isn't the case with the Vivo V20 as it only supports up to 4G LTE. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 along with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. In terms of display, the Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Nord also has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display but with 90Hz refresh rate. The display on the OnePlus Nord is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 carries octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Nord, however, has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo V20 offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. However, the OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter - both with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Vivo V20 comes with a 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 autofocus lens. The OnePlus Nord, on the other front, provides a dual selfie camera setup at the front that consists of a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The OnePlus Nord also has up to 256GB of internal storage but without microSD card support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord also has most of these options - along with 5G as well as NFC support. Further, the Vivo V20 and OnePlus Nord both come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V20 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord offers a slightly bigger 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The Vivo V20 measures 161.30x74.20x7.38/ 7.48mm. This is larger but slimmer than the dimensions of the OnePlus Nord that are 158.3x73.3x8.2mm. Besides, the Vivo V20 weighs 171 grams that is lighter than the 184 grams OnePlus Nord.

