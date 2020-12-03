Vivo V20 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest 5G smartphone. The new model comes with triple rear cameras as well as dual selfie cameras. It also comes with a traditional display notch. The Vivo V20 Pro is touted to be the slimmest 5G phone in its category. However, the hardware of the Vivo V20 Pro brings it to an arena that already has the OnePlus Nord as a strong contender. The phone competes with the Samsung Galaxy A71 also in the same price segment.

In this article, we compare the Vivo V20 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A71 to mark out some on-paper differences.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy A71: Price in India

Vivo V20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord carries a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and has two other variants — 8GB + 128GB for Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs. 29,999. The OnePlus Nord is available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx for the 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while its base 6GB RAM model comes in a single Grey Onyx colour. The 12GB RAM variant also recently received a Gray Ash colour option. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A71 price comes at Rs. 29,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, and the phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colours.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro, the OnePlus Nord, and the Samsung Galaxy A71 all three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the part of operating system, the Vivo V20 Pro has an edge as it runs on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord and the Samsung Galaxy A71 still come with Android 10. There are also differences in custom skins as the Vivo V20 Pro has Funtouch OS 11, while the OnePlus Nord comes with OxygenOS 10.5.9 and the Samsung Galaxy A71 has One UI 2.0.

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This is similar to the OnePlus Nord that also comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. However, the OnePlus Nord has a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Vivo V20 Pro comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Nord also has the same SoC, but with up to 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A71 uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, and both a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the front that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.28 ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus Nord also features a dual selfie camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a single 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with 128GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB of internal storage and the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with 128GB of onboard storage, both expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord are almost identical, though the latter includes NFC that the former doesn't. You'll get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port, among others, on both phones. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, has inferior connectivity support over the Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord as it doesn't work on a 5G network. That said, the Samsung phone also offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo V20 Pro, the OnePlus Nord, and the Samsung Galaxy A71 all come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery part, the Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that is slightly smaller in capacity than the 4,115mAh battery available on the OnePlus Nord. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, offers a larger 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo V20 Pro supports 33W FlashCharge, the OnePlus Nord comes with Warp Charge 30T, and the Samsung Galaxy A71 has 25W fast charging support.

Dimensions of the Vivo V20 Pro are set at 158.82x74.2x7.49mm, while the OnePlus Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm and the Samsung Galaxy A71 measures 163.6x76.0x7.7mm. The Vivo V20 Pro weighs 170 grams, which is lighter than the 184 grams OnePlus Nord and the 179 grams Samsung Galaxy A71.

