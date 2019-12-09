Technology News
Vivo V17 vs Vivo V17 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V17 and Vivo V17 Pro, both phones feature a quad camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 14:07 IST
Vivo V17 (left) and Vivo V17 Pro (right) are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 and V17 Pro comes in Midnight Ocean, Glacier Ice colours
  • The Vivo V17 has a larger battery than the Vivo V17 Pro
  • Both Vivo phones are powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC

Vivo V17 has launched in India, and the phone comes with a hole-punch display and an L-shaped quad camera module at the back. The design aesthetic of the Vivo V17 India variant is quite different than its Russia variant – and this is done to presumably give the phone a more premium look and feel, and compete better with other smartphones in the market. The Vivo V17 phone comes months after the Vivo V17 Pro launch in Indian market, and there are slight differences between the two phones. For example, the Vivo V17 houses a larger 4,500mAh battery while the Vivo V17 Pro houses a 4,100mAh battery.

We pit the newly launched Vivo V17 India variant with the Vivo V17 Pro to see the differences between the two, on paper.

Vivo V17 vs Vivo V17 Pro: Price in India

Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will go on sale in two colour options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. The Vivo V17 will be available starting December 17 in India.

Vivo V17 Pro was launched in India in September this year, and it was then priced at Rs. 29,990. The phone received a price cut in October, and it was brought down to Rs. 27,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Moreover, it comes in similar Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colour options.

Vivo V17 vs Vivo V17 Pro: Specifications

Both Vivo phones support dual-SIM slots, and run on Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo V17 and Vivo V17 Pro feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The Vivo V17 Pro is said to offer up to 600 nits of peak brightness, while the new Vivo V17 claims to offer 800 nits of brightness. The Vivo V17 has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top-right edge of the phone, while the Pro variant has a bezel-less and notch-less display. The two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, they pack 8GB RAM and offer 128GB internal storage.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Vivo V17 sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens on top, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The Vivo V17 Pro also packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. However, it is assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo V17 phone has a single 32-megapixel selfie camera that is backed by an f/2.45 lens. The Vivo V17 Pro, on the other hand, has a dual-camera pop-up selfie module that houses a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 105-degree field of view.

The Vivo V17 has a large 4,500mAh battery, while the Vivo V17 Pro packs a smaller 4,100mAh battery. Both the phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support Face Unlock,. The Vivo V17 measures at 159.01x74.17x8.54mm, and weighs at 176 grams. The Vivo V17 Pro, on the other hand, measures at 159.00x74.70x9.80mm and weighs 202 grams.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivo
ModelV17V17 Pro
Release date23rd November 201920th September 2019
Dimensions (mm)159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54159.00 x 74.70 x 9.80
Weight (g)176.00202.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004100
ColoursMidnight Ocean, Glacier IceMidnight Ocean, Glacier Ice
Launched in India-Yes
Body type-Glass
Removable battery-No
Fast charging-Proprietary
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.44
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9-
Protection type-Other
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)256-
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 13-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45)32-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocus-Yes
Front flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
SkinFuntouch OS 9.2Funtouch OS 9.1
Operating system-Android 9 Pie
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Type-C-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy construction
  • Vibrant display
  • Versatile selfie cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light video quality
  • Relatively old processor
  • Priced a bit too high
  • Funtouch OS isn’t fun to use
Read detailed Vivo V17 Pro review
Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

