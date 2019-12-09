Technology News
Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V17 price in India is set at Rs. 22,990, while Realme XT price starts at Rs. 15,999 and Redmi K20 price begins at Rs. 21,999.

9 December 2019
Vivo V17 features a hole-punch design, while Realme XT has a notch and Redmi K20 sports a pop-up camera

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 features a 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED display
  • Realme XT comes in three different variants
  • Redmi K20 flaunts a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo V17 was launched in India on Monday. The new Vivo phone is designed to attract young smartphone buyers with a hole-punch design and a gradient back finish. Vivo has also provided a quad rear camera setup on the V17 that is available on a rectangular module. Further, the Vivo V17 in India distinguishes the experience over what was originally launched in Russia with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. All this significantly makes the Vivo V17 a strong competitor against the likes of the Realme XT and Redmi K20 that both are among the hot-selling smartphones in India right now.

Here, we compare the Vivo V17 price and specifications with those of the Realme XT and Redmi K20 to see how the new Vivo phone stacks up with its competitors, at least on paper.

Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Price in India

The Vivo V17 price in India is set at Rs. 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone with Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice (White) colour options will be available for purchase in the country starting December 17. Moreover, it's already up for pre-bookings in the country.

Vivo V17 First Impressions

In contrast, the Realme XT price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Realme XT at Rs. 18,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The Redmi K20 price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64Gb storage variant. This goes up to Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Both options come in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colours.

Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Specifications

The Vivo V17, Realme XT, and Redmi K20, all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, the Vivo phone has FuntouchOS 9.2 on top, while the Realme XT has ColorOS 6 and Redmi K20 features MIUI 11. In terms of display, the Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED iView Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch design. This is unlike the Realme XT has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch design. However, the Redmi K20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K20 comes with a pop-up selfie camera module to deliver a full-screen experience -- sans a hole-punch design or waterdrop-style cutout.

Under the hood, the Vivo V17 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Realme XT, on the other front, has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. Distinctly, the Redmi K20 houses the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Realme XT Review

Vivo has provided a quad rear camera setup on the V17 that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. However, the Realme XT has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Coming towards the Redmi K20, the Xiaomi phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Vivo V17 packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens. The Realme XT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the Redmi K20 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V17 has single 128GB storage option. This is unlike the Realme XT that comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Redmi K20 also has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Moreover, all three phones come with microSD card support.

Redmi K20 Review

Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 are similar to those of the Realme XT and Redmi K20. All three phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They all also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V17 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. The Realme XT, on the other hand, includes a 4,000mAh battery that works with Oppo's 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The Redmi K20 also has a 4,000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging support.

Dimensions of the Vivo V17 are set at 159.01×74.17×8.54mm, while the Realme XT measures 158.70x75.16x8.55mm and the Redmi K20 measures 156.70x74.30x8.80mm. The Vivo V17 weighs 176 grams. This is in comparison with the Realme XT that is weight at 183 grams. However, the Redmi K20 weighs 191 grams.

Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 comparison
  Vivo V17
Vivo V17
Realme XT
Realme XT
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealmeXiaomi
ModelV17XTRedmi K20
Release date23rd November 201913th September 201928th May 2019
Dimensions (mm)159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54158.70 x 75.16 x 8.55156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)176.00183.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450040004000
ColoursMidnight Ocean, Glacier IcePearl Blue, Pearl WhiteCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red
Launched in India-YesYes
Body type-GlassGlass
Removable battery-No-
Fast charging-VOOCProprietary
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.406.39
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)--403
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.3GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2.2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM8GB8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256-
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45)16-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron)
Rear autofocus-YesYes
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
SkinFuntouch OS 9.2ColorOS 6MIUI 10
Operating system-Android 9 PieAndroid Pie
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes-
Micro-USBYes--
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB Type-C-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
NFC--No
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V17 price in India, Vivo V17 specifications, Vivo V17, Vivo, Realme XT price in India, Realme XT specifications, Realme XT, Redmi K20 price in India, Redmi K20 specifications, Redmi K20, Realme, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh
