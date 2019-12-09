Vivo V17 was launched in India on Monday. The new Vivo phone is designed to attract young smartphone buyers with a hole-punch design and a gradient back finish. Vivo has also provided a quad rear camera setup on the V17 that is available on a rectangular module. Further, the Vivo V17 in India distinguishes the experience over what was originally launched in Russia with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. All this significantly makes the Vivo V17 a strong competitor against the likes of the Realme XT and Redmi K20 that both are among the hot-selling smartphones in India right now.

Here, we compare the Vivo V17 price and specifications with those of the Realme XT and Redmi K20 to see how the new Vivo phone stacks up with its competitors, at least on paper.

Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Price in India

The Vivo V17 price in India is set at Rs. 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone with Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice (White) colour options will be available for purchase in the country starting December 17. Moreover, it's already up for pre-bookings in the country.

In contrast, the Realme XT price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Realme XT at Rs. 18,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The Redmi K20 price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64Gb storage variant. This goes up to Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Both options come in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colours.

Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Specifications

The Vivo V17, Realme XT, and Redmi K20, all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, the Vivo phone has FuntouchOS 9.2 on top, while the Realme XT has ColorOS 6 and Redmi K20 features MIUI 11. In terms of display, the Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED iView Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch design. This is unlike the Realme XT has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch design. However, the Redmi K20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K20 comes with a pop-up selfie camera module to deliver a full-screen experience -- sans a hole-punch design or waterdrop-style cutout.

Under the hood, the Vivo V17 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Realme XT, on the other front, has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. Distinctly, the Redmi K20 houses the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Vivo has provided a quad rear camera setup on the V17 that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. However, the Realme XT has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Coming towards the Redmi K20, the Xiaomi phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Vivo V17 packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens. The Realme XT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the Redmi K20 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V17 has single 128GB storage option. This is unlike the Realme XT that comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Redmi K20 also has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Moreover, all three phones come with microSD card support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 are similar to those of the Realme XT and Redmi K20. All three phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They all also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V17 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. The Realme XT, on the other hand, includes a 4,000mAh battery that works with Oppo's 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The Redmi K20 also has a 4,000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging support.

Dimensions of the Vivo V17 are set at 159.01×74.17×8.54mm, while the Realme XT measures 158.70x75.16x8.55mm and the Redmi K20 measures 156.70x74.30x8.80mm. The Vivo V17 weighs 176 grams. This is in comparison with the Realme XT that is weight at 183 grams. However, the Redmi K20 weighs 191 grams.